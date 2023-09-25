Bed selfies, falling hard and big future plans – a deep dive inside Roger and Janey’s romance post MMYD

Good news My Mum, Your Dad fans, Roger and Janey are *still* together!

The fan-favourite couple won over viewers on the ITV dating show – fronted by Davina McCall – earlier this month. And with the show wrapping up last week (crossing our fingers for a series 2!) Roger and Janey are still going strong.

But what have they been getting up to since the show ended? And what are their future plans? We’re taking a look inside Roger and Janey’s adorable romance!

My Mum, Your Dad stars Roger and Janey

The pair first met on the ITV dating show, which was filmed earlier this year. Postman Roger became the nation’s sweetheart when he joined the programme, as he opened up about losing his wife, who had passed 18 months prior. Although Roger was nervous about re-entering the dating scene so soon after his wife’s death, his head was turned by the arrival of blonde bombshell Janey. And the rest is history.

After filming wrapped, unbeknownst to fans, Roger and singer Janey stayed together. And last weekend, they confirmed they are still an item following the end of the series!

My Mum, Your Dad’s Roger and Janey ‘still going strong’

Posting a picture of the pair of them, Roger wrote: “It’s been hard to keep it a secret but the wait is finally over me and the beautiful @janeybombshell are still going strong and have never been better since leaving @mymumyourdaduk we couldn’t be happier together and it wouldn’t be possible without @itv @davinamccall @mymumyourdaduk.”

Janey, who was nominated by son Will, also confirmed the lovely news by posting a picture of the pair of them in bed together captioned: “What an amazing journey… Saturday mornings just got a whole lot better #mymumyourdad #itv @itvxofficial @itv @davinamccall @mymumyourdaduk @roger.hawes01.”

The pair have wasted no time in making memories either. They recently spent the weekend in London and Janey captured the adorable moment for her Instagram.

Roger ‘fell hard’ for Janey on My Mum, Your Dad

The lovebirds also appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday (September 25) where they revealed all about their relationship.

Co-host Richard Arnold quizzed Roger on if he has been on a “journey of discovery”. The dad said: “I did think to myself if I met someone, I thought I would fall hard.” Turning to Janey, he quipped: “And I did, very hard.”

What are Roger and Janey’s future plans?

GMB entertainment editor Richard Arnold also asked the happy couple on what the future looks like for the pair. Roger said: “She lives on the other side of the country to me, but it’s not an issue, I just get in my car and I smile all the way down.

“I get on at the M25 and there’s traffic on the other side, but I just sit there smiling at them and say I’m going to meet Janey.”

Janey then added: “We’ve seen each other every weekend since the show, we’ve not missed a chance and we’ll just continue to do the same but a little bit more.”

