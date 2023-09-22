My Mum Your Dad star Monique’s daughter has had her baby and the tot’s name is just adorable

My Mum Your Dad star Monique has revealed it’s “indescribable” being a grandmother after daughter Taiya revealed she’d given birth.

Fans of the show will know that Taiya is currently pregnant on screen. However, she gave birth to her beautiful baby girl at the start of the month.

And it seems both mother and daughter as hugely in love with their new arrival.

Taiya and Monique from My Mum Your Dad spoke about the new baby on Instagram last night (Credit: Instagram)

My Mum Your Dad: Baby joy for Monique

Last night’s My Mum Your Dad (September 21) saw Monique write a letter to Taiya, signing off with her love for her daughter and her as-yet-unborn granddaughter.

However, one little look on Taiya’s Instagram grid shows that she has now given birth.

She shared a picture of her bump then two cute videos. One showed the baby’s tiny hand wrapped around her mother’s. Another featured a close up of the tot’s cute little baby feet.

Taiya revealed the baby’s name in her caption for the post: “To my Alora, I love you in a way I didn’t think existed until I held you in my arms. You are more than I could have ever imagined.

“You make me feel so whole and fill my heart with so much love and happiness,” she added. Taiya then said: “I promise to be everything you need and more A.”

The proud mum then revealed her daughter’s birth date and weight. “04•08•23 at 20:07 6.1lbs.”

Monique reacts

After last night’s show aired, Monique and Taiya hosted a Q&A with fans on Monique’s Instagram Story. One asked how the baby was and how much Monique was loving being a grandmother.

Taiya said: “Alora is amazing, she’s honestly the best baby in the world.”

Monique then added: “Being a nanny is indescribable.” Laughing, she added: “I think you end up loving your grandchildren more than your own kids.”

The final of My Mum Your Dad is on ITV1 tonight (September 22) at 10pm. Or you can stream it on ITVX now.

