My Mum, Your Dad star Tolullah is still proving she’s a queen as she calls out Martin M again: ‘Just to set the record straight’

My Mum, Your Dad star Tolullah has called out Martin M during a TikTok live this week following their time on the show.

Last month, Tolullah didn’t hold back with a remark to Martin M as she left the retreat on the show.

The episode saw Tolullah and Martin H leave the retreat after failing to find a connection. Tolullah had previously been rejected by Martin M after admitting to feeling a connection with him. Instead, he was interested in Monique.

And Tolullah let her feelings be known with a sneaky comment to Martin M as she said her goodbyes to the retreat.

Tolullah on My Mum, Your Dad

Martin M told Tolullah: “Goodbye, stay in touch Tolullah.”

But Tolullah clapped back: “We won’t.” Ouch, burn!

Martin M just replied: “Oh… okay no problem.”

Speaking to the camera, Martin M said: “It’s her right to say that, I was disappointed because I hoped we could be friends but I do understand why she said that and I was completely okay with it.”

Speaking on his Instagram Stories after the episode aired, Martin M praised Tolullah for her remark! He said: “It was a great line,” followed by a clapping emoji.

My Mum, Your Dad viewers were in hysterics over Tolullah’s comments at the time – and Martin M may want to look away now!

One person said on X: “So brilliant! Good on ya Tolullah.”

Martin M ‘we’ll staying touch’ Tolullah ‘we won’t’ Proper pied him off.

Another laughed: “Martin M to Tolullah We will keep in touch… No we won’t!!!” followed by laughing face emojis.

A third tweeted: “‘Stay in touch Tollulah’ ‘We won’t’. Love it ha ha ha.”

Now, Tolullah and Martin M discussed their time in the retreat during a TikTok live on Wednesday night (October 4). And it seems they’ve managed to clear the air.

The latest

Tolullah’s daughter Georgia was hosting the live with her mum and Martin M joined the pair. And, proving she’s still an absolute queen, Tolullah set the record straight with Martin M.

Speaking about a moment with Martin M at the firepit in the retreat when he decided to explore a connection with Monique, Tolullah said during the live: “Watching it back was brutal and I’ll say this again because it was unnecessarily mean, that is how I feel. Watching it back, I have to say, there’s a way of speaking to people. Somebody you say you care for five minutes ago you were going to be with. I think you have to have a bit of grace and respect.”

She then told Martin M: “Watching that back, that really hurt my feelings. You could have said anything, I don’t think I have a right to say who you choose, that’s your right, but there’s a way of speaking and a way of delivery that is kind and I felt you were not kind in that moment.”

Tolullah and daughter Georgia spoke with Martin M on TikTok this week (Credit: ITV)

Martin M on Tolullah’s comments

Tolullah added: “So for me, just to set the record straight here today, I never got a chance to see Martin. We were separated when I had my date, afterwards we never had a chance to speak to him. But speaking to him for the first time and him speaking to me in that manner was like a different person. When I said, ‘You can save that for Monique’ that is why that came out in that way. So this is your chance Martin to say whatever you want to say.”

Martin M replied: “You going to let me speak now, or? Only joking! I think on the day you went out with Martin H, I think that bruised my ego. It doesn’t make it right [but] when you’re ego is bruised, you go on the attack. I think I went on the attack that night looking back and it didn’t come across well.

“Unfortunately it rebounded on me and made me look like a bit of a [bleep]. It was a case of lesson learned, but it was what it was.”

