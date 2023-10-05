My Mum, Your Dad star Tolullah is still proving she’s a queen as she calls out Martin M again: ‘Just to set the record straight’

My Mum, Your Dad star Tolullah has called out Martin M during a TikTok live this week following their time on the show.
Last month, Tolullah didn’t hold back with a remark to Martin M as she left the retreat on the show.
The episode saw Tolullah and Martin H leave the retreat after failing to find a connection. Tolullah had previously been rejected by Martin M after admitting to feeling a connection with him. Instead, he was interested in Monique.
And Tolullah let her feelings be known with a sneaky comment to Martin M as she said her goodbyes to the retreat.
Tolullah on My Mum, Your Dad
Martin M told Tolullah: “Goodbye, stay in touch Tolullah.”
But Tolullah clapped back: “We won’t.” Ouch, burn!
Martin M just replied: “Oh… okay no problem.”
Speaking to the camera, Martin M said: “It’s her right to say that, I was disappointed because I hoped we could be friends but I do understand why she said that and I was completely okay with it.”
Speaking on his Instagram Stories after the episode aired, Martin M praised Tolullah for her remark! He said: “It was a great line,” followed by a clapping emoji.
My Mum, Your Dad viewers were in hysterics over Tolullah’s comments at the time – and Martin M may want to look away now!
One person said on X: “So brilliant! Good on ya Tolullah.”
Martin M ‘we’ll staying touch’ Tolullah ‘we won’t’ Proper pied him off.
Another laughed: “Martin M to Tolullah We will keep in touch… No we won’t!!!” followed by laughing face emojis.
A third tweeted: “‘Stay in touch Tollulah’ ‘We won’t’. Love it ha ha ha.”
Now, Tolullah and Martin M discussed their time in the retreat during a TikTok live on Wednesday night (October 4). And it seems they’ve managed to clear the air.
View this post on Instagram
The latest
Tolullah’s daughter Georgia was hosting the live with her mum and Martin M joined the pair. And, proving she’s still an absolute queen, Tolullah set the record straight with Martin M.
Speaking about a moment with Martin M at the firepit in the retreat when he decided to explore a connection with Monique, Tolullah said during the live: “Watching it back was brutal and I’ll say this again because it was unnecessarily mean, that is how I feel. Watching it back, I have to say, there’s a way of speaking to people. Somebody you say you care for five minutes ago you were going to be with. I think you have to have a bit of grace and respect.”
She then told Martin M: “Watching that back, that really hurt my feelings. You could have said anything, I don’t think I have a right to say who you choose, that’s your right, but there’s a way of speaking and a way of delivery that is kind and I felt you were not kind in that moment.”
Martin M on Tolullah’s comments
Tolullah added: “So for me, just to set the record straight here today, I never got a chance to see Martin. We were separated when I had my date, afterwards we never had a chance to speak to him. But speaking to him for the first time and him speaking to me in that manner was like a different person. When I said, ‘You can save that for Monique’ that is why that came out in that way. So this is your chance Martin to say whatever you want to say.”
Read more: My Mum Your Dad’s Mazey dating Zach? She’s finally broken her silence!
Martin M replied: “You going to let me speak now, or? Only joking! I think on the day you went out with Martin H, I think that bruised my ego. It doesn’t make it right [but] when you’re ego is bruised, you go on the attack. I think I went on the attack that night looking back and it didn’t come across well.
“Unfortunately it rebounded on me and made me look like a bit of a [bleep]. It was a case of lesson learned, but it was what it was.”
What did you think of Tolullah’s comments? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and have your say.