My Mum, Your Dad kids ‘told off’ by producers for their Martin M nickname

My Mum, Your Dad star Jessica has revealed the amusing nickname they had for Martin M which producers jokingly told them off for!

Jessica, whose dad is Martin H, made the revelation during a TikTok live on Thursday night following the penultimate episode airing. She was joined by Caroline’s daughter Karli and Tolullah’s daughter Georgia.

Of course, as viewers know, Martin M has made quite the impression since his arrival in the retreat. He quickly came under fire for his antics towards Monique and Tolullah.

Jessica revealed the nickname the kids had for Martin M (Credit: ITV)

Martin M on My Mum, Your Dad

But his Ibiza lifestyle has also been of interest to viewers. When Martin M entered the retreat, Jessica said that the kids had the same nickname for him – ‘Ibiza Martin’. But apparently, producers didn’t want him to be known as that.

Jessica explained on her TikTok live last night: “We were all referring to him as ‘Ibiza Martin’ but the producers kept telling us off and saying we had to call him Martin M.”

Jessica, Karli and Georgia also spilled some behind the scenes secrets about filming – which took place in May this year.

Martin M was apparently known as ‘Ibiza Martin’ by the kids when he entered the retreat (Credit: ITV)

Jessica read out one comment from a viewer which said: “Did the producers have any involvement in the way they interacted?”

We were all referring to him as ‘Ibiza Martin’ but the producers kept telling us off and saying we had to call him Martin M.

Jessica said: “Nothing more than saying, ‘you go and sit over there and have a chat.'”

Karli added: “If one of us said something, they’d say ‘oh can you just repeat that, we didn’t have the camera on you.'”

Tolullah on My Mum, Your Dad

During last night’s episode, Tolullah received praise from viewers for her awkward takedown of Martin M. Tolullah and Martin H said goodbye to the retreat after failing to find a connection.

As Tolullah and Martin H hugged the fellow parents, Martin M was heard saying to Tolullah: “Goodbye, stay in touch Tolullah.”

Tolullah clapped back at Martin M! (Credit: ITV)

But Tolullah clapped back: “We won’t.”

Martin M told the cameras: “It’s her right to say that, I was disappointed because I hoped we could be friends but I do understand why she said that and I was completely okay with it.”

It came after Martin M rejected Tolullah on the show earlier this week and got with Monique, despite getting close with both of them.

One viewer quipped: “Martin M ‘we’ll staying touch’ Tolullah ‘we won’t’ Proper pied him off.”

The My Mum, Your Dad final is now available to watch on ITVX. However, you can watch it tonight from 10pm on ITV1.

