First look at tonight’s emotional My Mum, Your Dad episode as contestant walks off in tears

My Mum, Your Dad continues on ITV tonight and it looks like it’s going to be a very emotional episode.

The brand new dating show made its debut on Monday evening, and received a pretty good reaction from viewers. The first episode introduced the parents who will be trying to find love in a retreat.

Meanwhile, their adult children began watching their every move from The Bunker. Host Davina McCall told them last night that they’ll soon start to get more involved though.

Over the next two weeks, they’ll begin making decisions for their parents – who will believe a bunch of experts are making them instead.

First Look: Emotions run high as the parents talk hopes and heartache

My Mum, Your Dad: First look at tonight’s episode

It seems emotions run high on tonight’s second episode as ITV released a first look. It sees Davina sitting down with the parents to talk about whether they’re ready to find love.

As viewers will know, postman Roger lost his wife to cancer 18 months ago and some viewers expressed concern that he doesn’t seem ready to have a relationship yet.

In tonight’s episode, Davina asks Roger: “Are you worried about whether you’re ready?”

Roger replies: “Yeah.”

Davina hugs Monique tonight (Credit: ITV)

What else happens tonight?

Elliott is then seen saying: “I’ve never been married so it’s very difficult for me to understand what marriage has been like,” as his son Zachary watches on.

In another snippet, dad Paul admits: “I’ve missed coming home to someone.”

Mum Sharon then adds: “I’ve not had that, yeah.”

Someone is heard saying: “When you can’t wait to drive home and see your partner.”

However, mum Monique is then seen walking away from the conversation as a worried Davina follows after her.

A new parent is entering the retreat tonight… (Credit: ITV)

Monique breaks down as Davina hugs her, saying: “Hey, hey. Oh my God.”

The first look then cuts to another snippet of the episode as Davina speaks with the parents’ kids. She says: “So today, two of your parents will be leaving the retreat… on a date.”

When you can’t wait to drive home and see your partner.

They then all breathed a sigh of relief! Davina adds: “So it is paddleboard yoga.” Say what?!

Davina tells them: “But also, you get to go with them. You’re going to spy. Who needs to get to know each other better?”

My Mum, Your Dad began last night (Credit: ITV)

Jumping to another part of the upcoming episode, the parents chat about their preferences when it comes to dating. Roger admits: “I like blondes!”

Brunette Sharon jokingly replies: “Well, sod off then!”

However, at the end of the first look teaser, a new contestant is seen walking into the retreat. Karli – daughter of Caroline – says: “She’s a bombshell.”

The new contestant walks out into the garden to meet the other parents as she asks: “Is there room for one more?”

My Mum, Your Dad continues tonight (September 12) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

