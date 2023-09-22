My Mum, Your Dad fans believe Caroline and Clayton belong together – and these messages are willing it to happen…

The My Mum, Your Dad finale will air on TV tonight and will see which parents get their kids’ blessings.

But there’s two stars who aren’t in the final who have fans rooting for them – even though they didn’t seem to form a romantic connection in the retreat.

Last night’s episode (September 21) saw Martin H (a complete sweetheart) leave the retreat along with Tolullah. Earlier this week, Caroline also left the retreat alongside Clayton.

But, judging by social media reactions, many fans reckon there could be something between Clayton and Caroline – or least they want there to be! Many think they share very similar qualities.

Caroline on My Mum, Your Dad

One person said: “I think Caroline and Clayton would make a beautiful couple.”

Another wrote on Instagram: “Clayton and Caroline, plan some more time together as friends, you could be more compatible than you think.”

A third added: “Actually thought Caroline and Clayton got on very well and both very caring…”

Meanwhile someone else said: “They would make a fab couple.”

Another commented: “Caroline and Clayton need to get together, such lovely people.”

In addition, another agreed: “Caroline and Clayton would be a great couple together, give it a go guys.”

“I would love to hear Caroline and Clayton having a few dates post show,” another said, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

On Instagram, Caroline also teased that she enjoyed a second date with someone in the retreat but she didn’t reveal who with.

She said: “That date was catalyst for a very, very friendship beginning. The date was hilarious we had such a good time. It was properly quite cheeky because there were a lot of sexual innuendos that day.”

Read more: My Mum Your Dad star Martin M blasted over ‘very inappropriate’ behaviour towards Tolullah: ‘He’s enjoying the power’

One fan commented: “I bet that date was with Clayton.” Caroline then replied: “Ohooo can’t say… top secret,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

The My Mum, Your Dad finale will air tonight from 10pm on ITV1. Or, you can watch it right now on ITVX!

