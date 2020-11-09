Robert Rinder is left in tears when he finds out the horrifying truth about his family’s fate in My Family, the Holocaust & Me.

The TV judge presents this harrowing two-part documentary where second and third generation families of Holocaust survivors discover the horrors of the war – which their relatives rarely talk about.

Here’s everything you need to know about Robert Rinder and the documentary.

Robert Rinder investigates the horrors of the Holocaust in My Family, The Holocaust and Me (Credit: BBC)

Is Robert Rinder a real judge?

Robert is a British criminal barrister and television personality.

In 2014, while still a practising barrister, he began hosting the reality courtroom series Judge Rinder.

More recently, he began hosting the Channel 4 series The Rob Rinder Verdict.

He appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

Is Robert Rinder single?

Robert entered into a civil partnership with barrister Seth Cumming at a ceremony on the island of Ibiza in 2013.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch – Robert’s friend from Manchester University – conducted the ceremony.

Robert was later one of three best men at Benedict’s wedding to Sophie Hunter in 2015.

Robert and Seth split up in 2018.

Of the split, an insider told The Sun: “It’s very sad news but Rob is separating from his partner of 11-and-a-half years.”

Robert is now reportedly single.

Robert Rinder and professional partner Oksana Platero are voted off Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 (Credit: BBC)

How old is Robert Rinder?

Robert was born on May 31 1978, making him currently 42 years old.

He was raised in Southgate, London, and enjoyed theatre from a young age.

He gave up acting because close friend Benedict Cumberbatch “was so good”.

Is Robert Jewish?

Robert is from a Jewish family, and the grandson of a Holocaust survivor.

He investigated his maternal grandfather’s holocaust story during the 2018 episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

He found out that his grandfather Morris lost all his family in the Holocaust.

Robert Rinder appears on Who Do You Think You Are? (Credit: BBC One)

What is My Family, the Holocaust & Me with Robert Rinder about?

Now Robert meets other second or third generation Jewish people living with the legacy of the Holocaust.

Psychologist Bernie breaks down during his first visit to Germany.

He confronts the truth about how his grandparents died.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale actress Louisa Clein and her musician sister Natalie travel to Holland and discover their grandmother and great-auntie were members of the Resistance.

Sadly only one of them survived the war.

Robert finds the mass grave in Belarus, where some of this family were brutally murdered.

He says: “This is the most articulate expression of human evil I have ever come close to.”

In the second episode, Robert travels to Treblinka death camp with his mum for the first time.

Why is the episode dedicated to Harry Rinder?

Robert’s grandfather Harry died after appearing in the documentary.

At the beginning of the credits, a black card reads: “Harry Rinder 1928 – 2020.”

Harry features in the episode with Robert, and gives Robert his blessing to investigate their family history.

What was the Holocaust?

Millions of Jews died during the Holocaust in WWII.

Adolf Hitler, the leader of the Nazi party, ordered the killings.

Six million Jews died, although some experts have estimated the true death toll to be much higher.

My Family, the Holocaust & Me with Robert Rinder concludes on Monday November 16 2020 at 9pm.

