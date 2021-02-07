Musicals: The Greatest Show hosted by Sheridan Smith will be a star-studded celebration of the stage’s most memorable singing set pieces but which musicals has she been in?

The show will be hosted by Sheridan from the London Palladium and airs this evening (Sunday, February 7).

Also appearing on the BBC One extravaganza will be the likes of Michael Ball and Nicole Scherzinger.

They will be performing renditions of You Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray and The Greatest Showman’s Never Enough respectively.

Sheridan Smith hosts Musicals: The Greatest Show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hamilton’s You’ll Be Back from cast member Gavin Spokes will also be part of the 100 minute show.

As will Holby City hunk Ramin Karimloo singing The Music Of The Night from The Phantom Of The Opera.

And Frozen singer Idina Menzel will also be chatting with musicals legend Elaine Paige.

Plus, the show will also feature user-generated warblings from viewers who have submitted their own versions of Any Dream Will Do.

Holby’s Kian sings, too! (Credit: BBC)

But perhaps the moment we’re looking forward to the most at ED! is seeing Sheridan duet with BGT’s Amanda Holden.

They will sing I Know Him So Well from Chess together, having recorded it previously for Amanda’s album Songs From My Heart.

Nicole Scherzinger makes an impression on on Musicals: The Greatest Show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Who originally sang I know Him So Well?

Elaine Paige (as Florence) and Barbara Dickson (as Svetlana) originally recorded the duet for Chess, an album and then musical, in 1984.

It was written by Tim Rice and ABBA stars Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus.

Are Sheridan and Amanda friends?

Very much so! Indeed, it was this song – concerning the feelings between two rivals for a Russian chess champion’s love – that brought them together as pals.

Amanda revealed last year: “I got a great friendship out of this song in Sheridan Smith.

“I’d loved her for years and we’ve always hugged when we met but we didn’t know each other.”

Pals Amanda Holden and Sheridan Smith recording together (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda also told how she asked Sheridan to sing with her after making contact through pal David Walliams.

Amanda continued: “She was heavily pregnant but she couldn’t have been nicer or more enthusiastic when I called her and the final result is better than I even imagined.”

Sheridan returned the compliment. She tweeted at the time: “An honour to duet with the beautiful, talented Amanda Holden on her brilliant album.”

Which musicals have they been in?

Sheridan has years of experience in leading roles for West End productions such as Legally Blonde, Hedda Gabler and Funny Girl.

Amanda was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Theatre Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Thoroughly Modern Millie. She also starred in Shrek the Musical as Princess Fiona in 2011.

When will musicals open again?

West End theatres were closed in December as London was moved from Tier 2 into Tier 3 restrictions. The UK is currently under lockdown which means theatres cannot open and there is currently no timetable for them to reopen.

Musicals: The Greatest Show airs on BBC One, tonight (February 7), at 7.40pm.

