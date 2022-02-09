Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer? Clues, theories and judges’ guesses here!

Mushroom has made it to The Masked Singer final on Saturday night (February 12) – but who is behind the mask?

While fans of the show are certain about the identity of Robobunny, Mushroom is proving a little more divisive.

However, there is one stand-out name – and it matches up to the clues.

Mushroom has made it to the final of The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Who’s the Mushroom on The Masked Singer?

Twitter appears to point to the fact that it’s opera singer Charlotte Church.

One fan said: “#mushroom on #TheMaskedSinger is definitely #CharlotteChurch This life-long fan knows those vocals anywhere.”

“Mushroom must be Charlotte Church after the ending of that song,” said a second.

“I swear I can hear a Cardiff lilt when Mushroom sings. It’s Charlotte Church,” said a third.

“Mushroom is definitely Charlotte Church. The vibrato and tone of the voice,” a fourth agreed.

Other guesses include X Factor star Sam Bailey, Lisa Stansfield, Jane Horrocks and Jade from Little Mix.

Will Charlotte Church be uncovered as Mushroom on Saturday night? (Credit: ITV)

Has Charlotte Church given anything away on social media?

In a word, no.

She’s posted on her Instagram grid about her new Dream Build show on Really, promoted a podcast appearance and shared a picture from a live performance.

Charlotte hasn’t tweeted or liked anything about the 2022 series of The Masked Singer on Twitter.

Last autumn, though, Charlotte revealed she had joined celebrity video site Cameo.

It came after she previously warned that she would need to work for the rest of her adult life after her millions were spent.

Charlotte, who gave birth to her third child in 2020, said back in 2014 that her fortunes were dwindling.

So could The Masked Singer be part of cunning plan to bring in the pennies?

What are the judges’ guesses for Mushroom on The Masked Singer?

Jonathan Ross was laughed out of town by fans on Twitter when he suggested Mushroom was Jesy Nelson.

Sheridan Smith’s name has also been thrown into the mix.

They’ve also floated the idea of Jane McDonald, Kimberley Walsh and Lily Allen.

Mushroom has impressed the panel and audience with her stunning voice (Credit: ITV)

Mushroom on The Masked Singer: The clues

Fans were left convinced Mushroom is Charlotte after one of the most recent clues.

Mushroom said: “Do I care what people think? Honestly, I don’t give a dame.”

This could touch on Charlotte’s spat with Dame Shirley Bassey after the fellow Welsh singer urged her to take a break from music in an interview in 2005.

Mushroom also said: “Without meaning to labour the point, mushrooms are the observers of the woodlands.”

Charlotte toured the UK in 2016 to support Jeremy Corbyn’s bid to become Prime Minister – and she also gave birth outdoors in a woodland.

She also revealed: “I once gave a speech to a quarter of a million people. It’s important to stand up for what you believe in.”

This is surely a reference to Charlotte’s rousing speech against Tory cuts, which she gave to 250,000 campaigners in 2015.

What has been the best performance by Mushroom on The Masked Singer?

We’d be hard pressed to pick to be honest!

Mushroom started the show with Bjork’s It’s Oh So Quiet and followed it up with There Are Worst Things I Could Do.

Of course, it was made famous by Stockard Channing and featured in the movie Grease.

Crazy by Gnarls Barkley was next – and Charlotte herself sang a song called Crazy Chick.

She’s also performed Stone Cold by Demi Lovato.

The semi-final saw Mushroom perform Don’t Walk Away by Jade and The Power Of Love Jennifer Rush.

So will Mushroom be unmasked as Charlotte Church on Saturday night?

And will she be crowned the winner of The Masked Singer 2022?

There’s only one way to find out…

The Masked Singer 2022 final is on ITV on Saturday (February 12) at 7pm.

