Murder in the Outback: Viewers defend Joanne Lees' behaviour during police interview

Channel 4 viewers have defended Joanne Lees following footage of police interviews in part two of documentary series Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery.

The second instalment in the four-part programme aired last night (Monday, June 8), taking viewers further into the case surrounding the murder of British backpacker Peter Falconio.

'Cold' under questioning

Peter Falconio went missing in 2001 (Credit: Channel 4)

Peter went missing in 2001 while he was on holiday with his girlfriend Joanne in Australia.

Their trip came to a grim end when, during a drive through the outback, Peter was shot and Joanne was assaulted.

Joanne Lees, Peter's girlfriend (Credit: Channel 4)

Joanne escaped the ordeal and a passing lorry driver rescued her.

While authorities never found Peter's body, four years later a man named Bradley Murdoch was convicted of killing him and assaulting Joanne - and sent to prison.

But watching last night's Murder in the Outback, footage of police questioning Joanne following Peter's disappearance divided viewers.

Feel so much for the Falconio family and Joanne Lees.

In the interview, police questioned her over the description she gave them of the gun pointed at her. They said they were unable to find any kind of firearm that matched her description, and a sketch based on it.

Joanne said: "I'm starting to feel like I'm under interrogation here, not as a witness, but being... I've got a feeling that you think I'm making all this up, but I'm not!"

Divisive interview

Investigators quizzed Joanne on claims that she managed to grab her assailant by the crotch, when her hands were tied behind her back. Similarly, they brought up the tape that bound her ankles, and argued that the amount found on her would not have been enough.

She pleaded with them: "I'm telling you what I'm thinking and what I'm feeling... I mean, it may well not be the facts but like, I'm thinking my feet are bound together."

Some described her demeanour as "cold".

Many other viewers rushed to defend Joanne, pointing out that a victim doesn't have to "emote and cry constantly".

A police interview with Joanne has divided Murder in the Outback viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

One viewer tweeted: "#MurderInTheOutback is giving me #Amandaknox vibes. Blaming a woman for 'looking odd', without physical evidence. There is more than enough proof against #Bradleymurdoch, including a previous kidnap and rape case. #joannelees #peterfalconio."

Someone else echoed that, writing: "There isn't any law which says that victims of crime have to be articulate... have perfect memory of all details... be charismatic or likeable, or have to emote and cry constantly... #MurderInTheOutback #Falconio."

"Watched all the episodes of this documentary, compelling but feel so much for the Falconio family and Joanne Lees," said another. "So disgusting they've suggested he faked his own death, awful #murderintheoutback."

- Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery continues tonight (Tuesday, June 9) at 9pm on Channel 4

