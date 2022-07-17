Murder in Provence cast: Who’s in episode one of the new ITV drama?

Murder in Provence finally comes to ITV this Sunday, with a cast of familiar faces in episode one.

The gorgeous-looking cosy crime drama was previously only available on BritBox.

And it’s the perfect show for this sizzling weather.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and their characters…

Roger Allam is leading the good life as Antoine Verlaque alongside Nancy Carroll as Marine Bonnet in Murder in Provence (Credit: BritBox/ITV)

Roger Allam leads the way in Murder in Provence as Antoine Verlaque

The Endeavour legend plays Antoine Verlaque, an investigating judge in the picturesque city of Aix-en-Provence in the sun-drenched French département of Bouches-du-Rhône.

An investigating judge is like a British detective crossed with a prosecutor – they gather evidence and present the case.

Antoine has a tragic history in Murder In Provence (Credit: ITV/BritBox)

Antoine has a tragic back story – his alcoholic wife died by suicide. But he’s now happily in love with beautiful Marine Bonnet.

As well as playing DCI Fred Thursday in Endeavour, Roger Allam, 68, is also known for roles in Game of Thrones and The Thick of It.

Marine Bonnet helps her partner solves crimes in their picturesque surroundings (Credit: ITV/BritBox)

Nancy Carroll as Marine Bonnet

Nancy Carroll plays Marine Bonnet, a criminal psychology professor and the romantic partner of Roger’s character, Antoine, who helps him investigate crimes.

The Bristolian actress has had a long career in film and television, launching with her role in the 1999 film An Ideal Husband in which she played Cecily.

She’s had some big roles on British TV including as Connie Bishop in Midsomer Murders, and Rebecca Hardwick in Holby City.

Nancy has also starred in Father Brown as Lady Felecia since 2013 and she recently played Anne Tennant in The Crown.

Keale Settle will be recognisable to fans of The Greatest Showman (Credit: ITV/BritBox)

Keala Settle as Hélène Paulik

Keala Settle stars as Hélène Paulik, a no-messing colleague of Antoine.

She’s best known for her role in the Hollywood blockbuster The Greatest Showman as Lettie Lutz aka the Bearded Lady.

The American actress and singer has also had a huge Broadway career, playing the role of Madame Thénardier in the revival of Les Misérables.

She’s recently starred in the TV series Big Shot and provided her voicing talents for the animated show Central Park.

Who is Jeremy Clyde in Murder in Provence?

Jeremy Clyde plays Georges Moutte, the murdered professor whose death Antoine and Hélène investigate.

Jeremy has had parts in many well-known British dramas, including Ashes To Ashes, Heartbeat, Midsomer Murders, The Green Green Grass and EastEnders.

Kirstie Bushell plays Sylvie in Murder In Provence

Kirstie Bushell plays Sylvie, a friend of Marine, who admits to having an affair with the murder victim, Moutte.

The actress has had a lot of guest starring roles in many iconic British programmes including The Bill, Holby City, Midsomer Murders and EastEnders.

She starred as Maggie in the TV mini-series Injustice and as Nicola in BBC One legal drama Silk.

She recently featured in an episode of Channel 4’s This Way Up.

Who does Paul Bazely play in the programme?

Paul Bazely stars as Bernard Rodier in episode one as a colleague of Moutte. Paul is probably most recognisable as Troy from Benidorm, but he has also starred in Doctors, Midsomer Murders and The Mallorca Files.

Patricia Hodge is fiercely hilarious in the cast of Murder in Provence on BritBox (Credit: BritBox/ITV)

Who does Patricia Hodge star as in Murder in Provence?

Patricia Hodge plays Marine’s mother Florence Bonnet, who also has a connection to the murdered Moutte. Patricia, 75, really needs no introduction, as a stalwart of British stage and screen.

Her career highlights include roles in Miranda, All Creatures Great and Small, The Life and Loves of a She-Devil and Downton Abbey.

How do you know Leila Mimmack from the ITV show?

Leila Mimmack guest stars as Audrey Zacharie, Moutee’s rather suspicious secretary. The 28-year-old actress has appeared in Shakespeare & Hathaway, Doctors and Silent Witness.

Who does Yasmin Taheri play in Murder in Provence’s first episode?

Finally, Yasmin Taheri plays Garrigues Druon in the show. A relative newcomer, Yasmin has also starred in Ladhood and Holby City.

