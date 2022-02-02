Katie Price, who is back on TV tonight for another episode of Mucky Mansion, once made an emotional confession about her son Harvey.

The star shares a very close bond with Harvey, who is partially blind and has autism and Prader-Willi syndrome.

Katie once admitted she sometimes wishes her son Harvey would “go before” her because he wouldn’t be able to cope if she wasn’t here.

What did Mucky Mansion star Katie Price say?

Speaking on Steph’s Packed Lunch last year, Katie made her honest admission while discussing Harvey going to residential college.

She explained: “I’m not just going to send him anywhere, unless I’ve been there myself, it’s got to be a home-from-home, he’s got to be happy.

“And then it’s all the statementing you have to do, government stuff, when you’ve got disabilities it’s just so much you have to do, I do need to set up things to support him, if I wasn’t here.

“I do say this in the programme [BBC documentary Katie Price: Harvey and Me]… sometimes I wish he would go before me, because he wouldn’t be able to cope if I wasn’t there.

“I know that’s harsh to say, but I know a lot of people in my situation would feel the same way.”

Last month, Katie opened up about spending Christmas with Harvey.

However, she admitted she felt “exhausted” after he “destroyed” the house over the festive period.

She said on her YouTube channel: “I’m very knackered today because Harvey’s had me up since 4.30.

“I’ve had him all over Christmas, I’m knackered. He’s destroyed the house as much as he can, pulling food out every day.

“I’m exhausted, but I love him.”

What is Mucky Mansion about?

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion follows Katie as she renovates her 10-acre property.

According to Channel 4, it will show Katie “like never before” as she gets stuck into crafting, decorating and upcycling.

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion airs on Channel 4, tonight, at 9pm.

