Mrs Brown’s Boys is set for huge TV return after 10 years

Sitcom fans, watch out – Mrs Brown’s Boys is finally returning to our screens for a brand new season.

The popular comedy is back with four new episodes, 1o years after the third series first aired.

When does Mrs Brown’s Boys return?

The BBC has confirmed the sitcom will return on Friday September 8. New episodes will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The hit series is back on Friday 8th September (Credit: BBC)

Mrs Brown’s Boys stars Brendan O’Carroll as the titular Mrs Brown. The series follows her and her close family, with each episode focusing on the clan’s hijinks.

Fasten your seatbelts and hold onto your hats!

While it may not have had a full series since 2013, Mrs Brown’s Boys airs an annual Christmas special. The festive episode has drawn in as many as 11 million viewers, and is often the most watched show on Christmas Day.

Mrs Brown’s Boys has even spawned a spin-off film, D’Movie released in 2014.

Fans react

Mrs Brown’s Boys has often proved marmite television with viewers, but this announcement seems to have annoyed many.

“Oh God!!!! Nooooooo not Mrs Brown’s Boys! It’s unwatchable as far as I’m concerned. Immediate switch off! Unbearable. Who actually enjoys watching it??? I don’t know anyone who does!” shared one TV fan.

Another agreed: “God I hate that program.”

“How awful! Mrs Brown’s Boys is a terrible programme,” said one more.

A fourth said: “Mrs Brown’s Boys was past it’s sell by date 10 years ago. A rehash of the same old jokes with ‘feck’ thrown in for some canned laughs. Painful to watch.”

There were some defenders: “I’m in a minority here, I love Mrs Brown’s boys, just make me laugh so much, cheesy, corny, rude, crass! All the things I love,” wrote one.

What can we expect from the new series?

The fourth mini-series originally was planned for broadcast in 2021.

The show will air until 2026 (Credit: BBC)

“This mini-series was actually planned for 2021,” Brendan told the BBC. “It’s fantastic to, at last, have the chance to make it happen. Fasten your seatbelts and hold onto your hats!”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios and Steven Canny, Executive Producer added: “There’s no one quite like Mrs. Brown. An absolute force of outrageous wit and slapstick that has audiences hooked and belly laughing. It’s great to be back.”

And there’s yet more Mrs Brown’s Boys to come.

Speaking to the Irish Sun back in 2020, Brendan teased: “This new deal we signed goes all the way to 2026, which means I will be able to grow into the part. We’ve got a clause in which guarantees Mrs Brown is aired at 10pm on Christmas night, or else we don’t have to make it.

“I wanted that because if it’s not good enough for Christmas Day, then we shouldn’t be making it.”

