Mrs Browns Boys
Brendan O’Carroll issues statement on future of Mrs Brown’s Boys

There’s no one quite like Mrs Brown...

By Kimberley Bond

Comedy fans, rejoice – Mrs Brown’s Boys is making a long-awaited return.

The popular BBC series is much-watch Christmas viewing.

Now, after a decade without a full series, creator Brendan O’Carroll has confirmed four new episodes are on the way.

Mrs Brown’s Boys is essential Christmas TV viewing (Credit: BBC)

When is Mrs Brown’s Boys back on TV?

This series was due to be filmed and air in 2021. However, the coronavirus pandemic scuppered filming plans.

“It’s fantastic to have the chance to make it happen,” Brendan explained in a statement.

He added: “Fasten your seatbelts and hold onto your hats!”

Jon Petrie, the BBC’s Director of Comedy, echoed the sentiment.

“Millions of viewers around the UK are thrilled to hear that Brendan is bringing Agnes and the family back together,” he said.

Josh Cole, BBC Studio’s head of comedy, added: “There’s no one quite like Mrs Brown.

“An absolute force of outrageous wit and slapstick that has audiences hooked and belly laughing. It’s great to be back.”

It is often hailed as one of Britain’s best-loved sitcoms (Credit: BBC)

Who stars in the sitcom?

The series follows Agnes Brown and her family. Each episode sees the Brown clan get themselves into a situation which prompts hilarious consequences.

The series first aired in 2011, and continued until 2013. A Christmas special has aired annually since.

It’s great to be back.

Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie hit cinemas in 2014. The film focused on Agnes’s battle to save her market stall from a ruthless developer. As a result, hijinks ensued. It received mixed to poor reviews from critics.

The sitcom features comedy stars including Brendan’s real-life family – wife Jennifer Gibney and daughter, Fiona O’Carroll.

