Beloved sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys returns with a Christmas 2021 special AND a New Year’s Day 2022 special.

The Irish series – created by, written by and starring Brendan O’Carroll – last appeared on TV over Halloween.

That special reportedly pulled in the show’s lowest ever ratings for the BBC.

But Mrs Brown is a festive fixture for the Beeb, having attracted more viewers than much of the broadcaster’s other Christmas programming in the past.

With two specials over the Christmas and New Year period this year, will Mrs Brown’s Boys return to dominating the ratings?

When will the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas 2021 special be on TV?

The first of two seasonal episodes of Mrs Brown’s Boys will be on the box on Christmas Day.

Titled ‘Mammy’s Mechanical Merriment’, it airs on BBC One at 10.20pm.

It will come on after the Christmas Day episode of EastEnders and will be followed by a 2006 episode of The Vicar of Dibley.

Over on the other side on ITV, The Larkins will just be ending ahead of a short news bulletin before a showing of Love Actually.

What happens in the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas 2021 special?

‘Mammy’s Mechanical Merriment’ will see Mrs Brown join the church choir.

However, she’s under strict instructions from Father McBride concerning singing and dancing – there can’t be any.

Elsewhere Dermot and Buster hold a Murder Mystery night in aid of alcoholic greyhounds.

Is there a New Year’s Day 2022 episode of Mrs Brown’s Boys?

The second holiday instalment of Mrs Brown’s Boy’s comes a week later, on January 1 2022.

Also scheduled to be shown on BBC One, it will air slightly earlier at 10pm.

It follows the first episode of Jamie Dornan thriller The Tourist.

This episode is titled ‘Mammy’s Mickey’.

What happens in the Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year’s Day 2022 special ‘Mammy’s Mickey’?

Mickey, an unexpected visitor for Grandad, causes suspicion when he asks for cash to in a South African gold mine.

Star Brendan recently explained during an appearance on This Morning:

“They all thought Mickey was in prison for life, he’s a conman.

“But he gets out of prison and he’s coming over from Liverpool to see Grandad.”

Meanwhile Winnie is on a daredevil mission to change her life and Mrs Brown’s boys have a heart to heart.

What is the future for Mrs Brown’s Boys?

At its peak, Mrs Brown’s Boys commanded 11 million viewers for festive specials.

However, according to reports, the 2019 instalment was watched by 7 million and 3.7 million tuned in in 2o20.

And however the 2021 episodes perform, it seems Mrs Brown’s Boys will continue to air over Christmas for a few years yet.

Brendan previously reflected on a commitment to make the show until 2026: “I will be able to grow into the part. We also have a clause in which guarantees Mrs Brown is aired at 10pm on Christmas night, or else we don’t have to make it.”

Mrs Brown’s Boys airs on Christmas Day on BBC One at 10.20pm. A second special episode is on BBC One on New Year’s Day 2022 at 10pm.

