Mrs Brown's Boys
TV

Mrs Brown’s Boys cast pay tribute as show is rocked by Covid death

The BBC sitcom has lost a beloved friend and crewmember.

By Joshua Haigh

The cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys has been rocked by a tragic death.

The beloved BBC sitcom is hugely popular with viewers, and regularly attracts record numbers at Christmas.

However, those who work on the show are currently in mourning.

Dennis Knotts, a creative who had worked on the show for a decade, has passed away from Covid-19.

He worked as a props master on the sitcom and had contracted Covid last month (September).

Following complications, Dennis tragically passed in October.

mrs brown's boys
One of the crew members of Mrs Brown’s Boys has died (Credit: BBC)

Mrs Brown’s Boys: Brendan O’Carroll speaks out

Actor Brendan O’Carroll says that he was heartbroken by the news of Dennis’ death.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Brendan called Dennis “one of the family”.

“He was the most adorable man and actually, we dedicated the Christmas episode to him, we loved him very much,” he said.

“He’s been on every show that we have done with the BBC and that’s ten years now. He was the props master on every one of them.”

Read more: Mrs Brown’s Boys attracts ‘lowest audience’ ratings ever for Christmas specials following cast scandal

Furthermore, Brendan said there were some people among the cast and crew that had worked with Dennis for four decades.

“We lost one of the family. Some people had worked with Dennis for 40 years. They are just devastated; they can’t believe it.”

Tragically, the cast and crew of Mrs Brown’s Boys are currently in the middle of filming two Christmas specials.

As a result, the news has hit them extra hard.

Mrs Brown's Boys death
The sitcom is returning at Christmas (Credit: BBC)

What did Brendan’s wife say?

Jenny Gibney, Brendan’s wife and co-star, added: “We were in the middle of recording that episode when we got word that he had passed.

“We did the show for Dennis; that’s how we all got through it. We said, ‘let’s do this one for Dennis.’ And we did.”

Read more: Mrs Brown’s Boys: Brendan O’Carroll and BBC being ‘sued’ by former star

Mrs Brown’s boys was originally a theatre production. However, it has since made its way onto television, both on RTE in Ireland and BBC One in the UK.

Furthermore, it’s the country’s highest-rating comedy and was voted by viewers as the best sitcom for the 21st century by the Radio Times.

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Asha Stu Coronation Street
Who is Stu in Coronation Street? Where have you seen actor Bill Fellows before?
Could Our Yorkshire Farm be axed after Amanda and Clive Owen admit ‘rocky patch’ in marriage?
Phil Collins
Phil Collins to be questioned over claims he didn’t shower or brush his teeth for a year
Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly Ramsay, who was targeted by Steve Allen
Gordon Ramsay makes surprising confession as he finally speaks out on Tilly’s fat-shaming furore
David Vic Emmerdale
Emmerdale: David and Victoria raising fans’ suspicions in disaster aftermath
Katie Price and Harvey
Katie Price claims former nanny filmed son Harvey in the bath in bid to sell videos