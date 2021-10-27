Mrs Brown’s Boys cast pay tribute as show is rocked by Covid death

The cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys has been rocked by a tragic death.

The beloved BBC sitcom is hugely popular with viewers, and regularly attracts record numbers at Christmas.

However, those who work on the show are currently in mourning.

Dennis Knotts, a creative who had worked on the show for a decade, has passed away from Covid-19.

He worked as a props master on the sitcom and had contracted Covid last month (September).

Following complications, Dennis tragically passed in October.

One of the crew members of Mrs Brown’s Boys has died (Credit: BBC)

Mrs Brown’s Boys: Brendan O’Carroll speaks out

Actor Brendan O’Carroll says that he was heartbroken by the news of Dennis’ death.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Brendan called Dennis “one of the family”.

“He was the most adorable man and actually, we dedicated the Christmas episode to him, we loved him very much,” he said.

“He’s been on every show that we have done with the BBC and that’s ten years now. He was the props master on every one of them.”

Furthermore, Brendan said there were some people among the cast and crew that had worked with Dennis for four decades.

“We lost one of the family. Some people had worked with Dennis for 40 years. They are just devastated; they can’t believe it.”

Tragically, the cast and crew of Mrs Brown’s Boys are currently in the middle of filming two Christmas specials.

As a result, the news has hit them extra hard.

The sitcom is returning at Christmas (Credit: BBC)

What did Brendan’s wife say?

Jenny Gibney, Brendan’s wife and co-star, added: “We were in the middle of recording that episode when we got word that he had passed.

“We did the show for Dennis; that’s how we all got through it. We said, ‘let’s do this one for Dennis.’ And we did.”

Mrs Brown’s boys was originally a theatre production. However, it has since made its way onto television, both on RTE in Ireland and BBC One in the UK.

Furthermore, it’s the country’s highest-rating comedy and was voted by viewers as the best sitcom for the 21st century by the Radio Times.