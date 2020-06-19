MP Barry Gardiner infuriates GMB viewers with BLM protest comments

Barry Gardiner came under fire from Good Morning Britain viewers today (June 19).

The MP made headlines when he broke social distancing rules by joining the Black Lives Matter protests.

Barry Gardiner came under fire from GMB viewers (Credit: GMB)

Barry Gardiner explains BLM decision

Speaking on GMB, he explained his actions – although his comments didn't sit well with those tuning in at home.

He said: "I didn't go out on that protest to break social distancing rules.

"I went out to show those young courageous people that someone in Parliament agreed with them that this is not just the time for protest, it's a time for change."

Barry continued: "It became clear that it was very difficult to observe social distancing while I was out there – that's why I held my hands up.

"The night before, I received test result that said I was negative and since then I've had two weeks at home self-isolating to make sure that if I contracted anything, I didn't pass it on.

"So the social distancing rules are absolutely important and it's absolutely right."

The MP broke social distancing rules to join the BLM protests (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers left infuriated

Viewers at home were quick to take to Twitter afterwards and brand Barry a "hypocrite".

One wrote: "Labour MP

Barry

Gardiner on

@GMB

says he went to the protests to show the people that someone in parliament is listening.

Admitting he knew he would be breaking social distancing rules.

"And his reasoning is that he had a test the night before and he was negative. Idiot!!"

See the Hypocritical Barry Gardiner is on @GMB preaching what the Government has done wrong during this pandemic whilst he happily broke social distancing guidelines and did his own thing... — Dave Irons (@David_Irons65) June 19, 2020

Moments later, a second tweeted: "@GMB Barry Gardiner is laughable as he defends his hypocrisy."

Shortly after, a third wrote: "@GMB What a hypocrite Barry Gardiner is saying he holds his hands up that he was wrong to go on a protest but he felt the young people needed to be listened to.

"Well listen to those who have lost family to the virus and stay away. Is he an accessory to murder as he went out on purpose?"

Another added: "Another hypocrite on #GMB MP Barry Gardiner moaning about track and trace when he was busy attending protests during lockdown!"

The MP was asked for his thoughts on the government's decision to scrap the track and trace app (Credit: ITV)

Barry Gardiner criticises government

MP Barry appeared on GMB to discuss the government's decision to scrap its track and trace app.

The move comes after it was revealed that the software only identified four per cent of contacts.

Giving his thoughts, Barry said: "The most important thing you have in an epidemic is time. It's a most precious resource and it's been wasted by the government.

"It was wasted when we were going into lockdown, wasted in ordering PPE and wasted in setting up a testing systems.

"We know now that on April 11, the technical experts at UCL told the government that their way of doing things wasn't going to work.

"And here we are now, two months later, with the government having to backtrack. Two months wasted."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

