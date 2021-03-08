Moving On series 12 on BBC One: Kelvin Fletcher and Mark Womack star in the new Jimmy McGovern series

Jimmy McGovern’s anthology series Moving On returns with a new series of 45-minute dramas on BBC One – but who stars in the 12th series? And what’s it all about?

The cast of the first film, Wedding Day, includes two former Hollyoaks stars!

Here’s everything you need to know…

Alex Carter stars as Father Bladen in Moving On series 12 (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Viewers in tears after watching Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On

Moving On series 12 – what’s it all about? Who’s in the cast?

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On returns for its 12th series, complete with five 45-minute dramas.

All five dramas are linked by the central theme of moving on.

The series kicks off with Wedding Day, and doesn’t disappoint with its cast list of famous faces.

The show, created by Jimmy McGovern, has previously focused on homophobia in sport, redundancy, bereavement and asylum seekers.

Tuesday’s episode (March 09 2021) tells the story of how the sudden death of a father leads his daughter to uncover a secret that helps her come to terms with her grief.

Secret Life stars Ade Ajibade and Tayo Aluko.

Episode three, going out on Wednesday (March 10 2021), sees a divorcee find a new lease of life when his daughter buys him a course of fitness sessions for his 65th birthday.

However, his new hobby threatens to drive a wedge between him and his close-knit group of friends.

Starring Les Dennis and Liz McClarnon, with Aaron Cobham, Louis Emerick and Michael Starke.

Kelvin Fletcher appears in episode five on Friday (March 12 2021).

It follows hearing-impaired Rosie who is desperate to learn sign language after being told her deafness is getting worse.

However, she faces opposition from husband Nathan.

Les Dennis stars in Moving On (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: The unmissable dramas coming up in March and April on ITV1: Channel announces new spring schedule

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On on BBC One: Wedding Day cast

Former Hollyoaks star Nico Mirallegro stars as a young groom nervously awaiting the arrival of his bride-to-be.

But he gets the shock of his life when his long-lost dad appears – who Ben and his mother Lucy thought had died a long time ago.

Naturally the unexpected guest provokes an emotional atmosphere, fraught with tension.

Marie Critchley stars as Lucy, while Mark Womack portrays the missing dad Ian and Alex Carter plays Father Bladen.

What else has Jimmy McGovern done?

Liverpudlian Jimmy McGovern is an English screenwriter and producer.

In 1982, he started his TV career working on Channel 4’s soap opera Brookside.

He tackled many social issues in the course of the series, especially unemployment – which was at a post-war high at the time.

In 1993, he created the drama series Cracker, about the work of a fictional criminal psychologist played by Robbie Coltrane.

In 1997, he created The Lakes, and later created the BBC One drama, The Street.

Jimmy McGovern also wrote the script for the television docudrama Hillsborough in 1996, based on the events of the stadium disaster in 1989.

His Sean Bean series Accused aired from 2010 to 2012 on BBC One.

Episode four Hungry to Learn stars Tillie Amertey and Phina Oruche (Credit: BBC One)

How can you watch previous series of Moving On?

Previous episodes of Moving On are unfortunately not currently available on iPlayer.

However, you can watch the first ever series of Moving On – starring Joanne Froggatt and Sheila Hancock – on Amazon Video.

You can also watch the next seven series there, up until season eight.