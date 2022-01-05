ITV series Anne has piqued interest in the tragic Hillsborough disaster.

But Anne isn’t the only drama series to bring to light the shocking events of April 15, 1989.

So what’s it called and where can you watch it?

Maxine as Anne Williams (Credit: ITV)

What’s been happening in Anne on ITV?

Anne has focused on the extraordinary and inspirational quest for justice by Hillsborough campaigner, Anne Williams.

Throughout we’ve seen her shock and grief at losing her 15-year-old son Kevin at the football ground during that fateful day.

And we’ve also seen Maxine Peake give a trademark brilliant performance as Anne fought for justice in the years after Kevin’s death.

In tonight’s series final episode, we’ll see whether Anne and her fellow campaigners managed to get that justice for the 97 who perished at Hillsborough.

Anne tells the heartbreaking true story of a mother whose son died in the Hillsborough disaster (Credit: ITV1)

What else can you watch on Hillsborough?

With interest in the whole tragedy back in the forefront of people’s minds, many viewers want to watch more.

And if you’ve become interested in the whole story, the families affected and the subsequent search for justice, the good news is that there other shows out there.

In 2016, the BBC broadcast a two-hour documentary – called Hillsborough.

It gave a full account of what happened during the game and also the aftermath, and is currently available to watch on BBC’s iPlayer.

Christopher Eccleston in Hillsborough (Credit: YouTube)

Who’s in Hillsborough and where can you watch it?

But there was also a drama in 1996, written by celebrated screenwriter Jimmy McGovern.

It followed three families – the Hicks, the Glovers and the Spearritts – all who lost kids during the disaster.

The hard-hitting portrayal of the emotional fall-out and the subsequent fight for justice made it a huge critical success. It also won a BAFTA.

And it had an amazing cast as well.

Christopher Eccleston starred as legendary campaigner Trevor Hicks, and there was Ricky Tomlinson and Call The Midwife’s Annabelle Apsion, too.

And the good news is that it’s still available to watch on BritBox. Follow this link here.