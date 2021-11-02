strictly judge Motsi Mabuse
Motsi Mabuse shuts down Strictly ‘conspiracy theories’

The BBC star has laughed off conspiracy theory claims

By Joshua Haigh

Motsi Mabuse has hit back at Strictly Come Dancing “fix” claims.

The BBC judge found herself in hot water over the weekend after some fans suggested there was a voting conspiracy.

During the results show, Motsi‘s choice of words left some viewers up in arms.

Viewers weren’t sure what Motsi meant (Credit: BBC)

She said: “I have to say that dance-off was really great, it was great to watch both couples dancing on the dancefloor.

“The decision was made for me and so I have to say that the couple that I will be saving is Adam [Peaty] and Katya [Jones].”

Many viewers took to social media to question whether Motsi had been told to vote Judi Love off the show.

Read more: Strictly news: Judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse criticised over scoring of AJ Odudu

“Did Motsi just say ‘the decision has been made for me?’ A little bit fishy if you ask me,” said one confused viewer.

However, following the controversy, Motsi has spoken out against suggestions of a conspiracy.

She retweeted a viewer that had said: “I’m sure @MOTSI_MABUSE will come to regret saying ‘the decision was made for me…’ when she realises that some people will probably take that literally!”

The tweet added: “I haven’t checked but I’m sure the comments have already started.”

Motsi then added a “100” emoji in agreement and said: “What was so obvious to me because the mistakes were so clear!”

She added: “In times of some crazy conspiracy theories… lol.”

Motsi said her decision ‘had been made for her’ during the Strictly results show (Credit: BBC)

In response to her rubbishing the conspiracy claims, one fan replied: “At first I did wonder what you meant but of course you meant it was kinda obvious!”

A second said: “Sadly from the first step almost, your decision was made for you. I knew exactly what you meant.”

However, others didn’t agree with her explanation.

One insisted: “What did Motsi mean when she said a decision was made for her, by who? I just didn’t understand!”

It wasn’t the first time the show has faced “fix” accusations this year.

Two weeks ago, producers were accused of favouring Judi after she got a free pass to the next round after getting COVID-19.

