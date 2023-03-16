Motsi Mabuse admits to particular struggle with Strictly contestant in 2021

Motsi Mabuse has admitted her “struggle” with Strictly Come Dancing contestants and named one particular contestant she recently struggled with!

She told Off Menu Podcast hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster that she has to get fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood to help her understand contestants.

Motsi, who is originally from South Africa and also lives in Germany, speaks five languages – but struggles to understand one British accent in particular.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse has admitted she struggles to understand some contestants (Credit: BBC)

Motsi Mabuse admits she struggles to understand Northern contestants

Motsi admitted that she struggles with regional British accents, and especially struggles with Northern accents.

She confessed: “The thing is you (Brits) all speak differently. Every time I’m in the country I really have to concentrate.

“Some people I just don’t know… I’m just like ‘Are we speaking the same language?'”

Motsi confessed that she has a lot of difficulties understanding Strictly contestants from the North of England in particular.

She explained: “I really struggle with people that come from the north. I’m like, can you please translate at this point?

“It’s so strong, I just don’t understand, really. I’m being honest.”

Aj Odudu’s accent was particularly difficult for Motsi to understand (Credit: BBC)

AJ Odudu caused particular problems for Motsi

Motsi confessed that AJ Odudu was one particular contestant who Motsi struggled to understand.

Presenter and Radio Host AJ is from Blackburn in Lancashire, and when Off Menu hosts asked if AJ’s accent was difficult for Motsi to understand, she admitted it was.

I’m just trying to understand… but it’s not easy.

She also admitted that she often enlists the help of Craig Revel Horwood to help her understand contestants from the North.

She said: “Yes! Yes, yes, yes. But there have been quite a few people from the north.

“I’m always asking Craig. I’m just trying to understand… but it’s not easy.”

