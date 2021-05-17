Motherland cast: Who plays Amanda’s husband Johnny?

Motherland boasts an impressive cast – but have you been wondering where you’ve seen Amanda’s husband Johnny before?

Silver-haired Johnny is played by Terry Mynott, who has a host of TV credits to his name.

And he might even sound familiar… especially to parents who’ve watched along with Bob The Builder.

Terry Mynott was cast as Johnny in Motherland (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Where you may have seen Motherland’s Johnny before

Terry Mynott is credited with a variety of roles on TV from 2009 onwards.

He is known for having a gift for mimicry – and many of his roles have included doing impersonations.

Shows that have featured him doing this include The Morgana Show and Toast of London.

He also previously appeared in royal soap-spoof comedy The Windsors as David Beckham.

What else has Terry Mynott appeared in?

Perhaps his biggest role before Motherland came in Channel 4’s The Mimic.

Terry, now 46, played maintenance man Martin Hurdle – who had an uncanny ability to put on voices.

He has also performed as a stand up and Bob The Builder fans may recognise him as the voices of Tiny and Two Tonne.

Johnny’s getting back into the dating scene in Motherland (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What’s Johnny up to in Motherland?

With Amanda (played by Lucy Punch) and Johnny estranged, it seems Motherland’s most stuck up mum may have to face some uncomfortable home truths.

First of all, as seen in tonight’s (Monday May 17) episode, Johnny isn’t keen on paying for private education.

Furthermore, it seems like he is moving on with his life – and has got back into dating.

And although Amanda plays it cool when noticing Johnny is wearing his ‘dating shoes’, she ends up rattled.

Spotting him with a date in a cafe, Amanda’s mortified to be spotted herself… even though her bright red coat offered her some camouflage from where she was spying behind a postbox.

Amanda gets caught out (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Having only made a handful of appearances on the BBC comedy before this current third series, expect Johnny to develop more as he turns up in half of the episodes in this run.

– The second episode of Motherland series 3 airs on BBC2, tonight (Monday May 17) at 9pm. Motherland series 3 can be watched in its entirety on BBC iPlayer now.

