The Motherland cast of series 3 features some great guest stars including Natalie Cassidy and she’ll probably surprise a lot of EastEnders fans.

The soap star has a supporting role as a teaching assistant in the BBC comedy.

Natalie plays Ms Vaughn in episode 4, providing very little assistance to Mrs Lamb during a school coach trip.

Natalie Cassidy plays Ms Vaughn in Motherland series 3 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Will Natalie Cassidy be a regular in Motherland cast series 3?

It seems Natalie will be a guest star in the Anna Maxwell Martin comedy for now.

Her character is described as dim-witted and (spoiler alert) constantly being sick.

Not exactly a handy characteristic when helping out with the year 6 school trip!

The episode featuring Natalie is scheduled to be broadcast on BBC2 on Monday May 31. But the entire series 3 of Motherland is currently available for viewing on BBC iPlayer.

What does Natalie Cassidy have to say about Motherland?

The 38-year-old soap star is clearly delighted to be involved in the acclaimed sitcom.

She described the show as “the best” in an Instagram Story post showing a screengrab of her in her role earlier today.

I had a ball filming this.

Natalie added: “I had a ball filming this. It’s on BBC iPlayer now. I urge you to watch all three series.”

Natalie Cassidy is appearing in Motherland in a couple of weeks (Credit: Instagram @natcass1)

Natalie’s comedy career

Natalie will always be associated with Walford’s Sonia Fowler. But she has done other non-soap TV work.

She played a cheerleader in The Catherine Tate Show in 2006. And she also played Lorraine in horror comedy Psychoville a few years later in 2009.

But Natalie most recently showed off her comedy chops alongside Diane Morgan, another Motherland star.

She played a foul-mouthed cockney gangster in Mandy last year. But despite being keen to broaden her range, Natalie admitted she wasn’t sure how fans might react to her character’s sweariness.

Natalie said at the time: “I’m not sure how people will feel about her effing and jeffing. They’ll either be appalled or think it’s fantastic.”

Will Ms Vaughn be as sweary as Natalie’s performance in Mandy? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Which other famous faces will be guest stars in Motherland series 3?

Joanna Lumley has joined the cast for the third run.

She plays the “poisonous mother” of Amanda – and it isn’t the first time she has take on the role of Amanda actress Lucy Punch’s mum.

Joanna said: “I have played Lucy Punch’s mother before, in the film Ella Enchanted. So it was a special treat to pitch up again as another fairly poisonous parent in Motherland.

“Although I was only in for a day it was the greatest fun to be with that dangerously talented cast.”

Bleurgh! Ms Vaughn suffers from frequent sickness (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

– The second episode of Motherland series 3 airs on BBC2, tonight (Monday May 17) at 9pm. Motherland series 3 can be watched in its entirety on BBC iPlayer now.

