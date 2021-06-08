Motherland on BBC Two wrapped up its third series last night (Monday June 7).

The hit comedy – starring the likes of Anna Maxwell Martin, Diane Morgan and Lucy Punch – leaves a big hole for sitcom fans.

So what is there out there to watch to help the Motherland withdrawal symptoms?

We’ve put together some suggestions, including Trying on Apple TV+.

Loved Motherland on BBC Two? What to watch next!

Trying, Apple TV+

With its second series premiering last month, this cracking Apple TV+ series stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as couple Jason and Nikki who are desperately trying for a baby.

But when they find out another round of IVF would be unlikely to work, they decide to adopt.

However, that’s when the fun really begins because they have to jump through a new set of hoops.

In series two, Jason and Nikki have been approved for adoption, but now it’s time for the matching process.

On top of Rafe and Esther, there’s a host of familiar faces in this London-set comedy. Look out for Phil Davis, Cush Jumbo, Darren Boyd, Imelda Staunton and Ophelia Lovibond.

There’s a new episode every Friday on the streaming service.

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard star as Paul and Ally in Breeders (Credit: Sky One)

Breeders, Sky One

Just starting its second series on Sky One, now’s the perfect time to get into this family comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard.

Similar to Motherland, in that it tackles the hardships of raising children in the modern world, Breeders is hilarious.

It asks the question: is it possible to love your child to the horizon of the universe, while being angry enough to want to send them there?

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney in Catastrophe (Credit: Channel 4)

Catastrophe, All4

If you haven’t seen this superb, dry and razor-sharp comedy, now’s the time.

Written by and starring Sharon Horgan (who co-wrote Motherland) and American comedian Rob Delaney, it has the same humour as Motherland.

Through four series (sadly there won’t be a fifth), Catastrophe tells the story of a singleton teacher who has a fling with an American advertising executive.

When she finds out she’s pregnant, he moves to London and they become a couple… despite hardly knowing each other.

Aussie series The Letdown on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

The Letdown, Netflix

This Aussie series is available to stream on Netflix, and you could say it’s a Down Under version of Motherland.

It stars Alison Bell as Audrey, a new mum who has to navigate the oddball characters in a mum’s group.

She also has to deal with sleeplessness, shifting relationship dynamics, her issues with her own mother, and her partner’s career ambitions.

And, The Letdown refers to the let-down reflex in breastfeeding. In case you were wondering.

Workin’ Moms doesn’t pulls any punches (Credit: Netflix)

Workin’ Moms, Netflix

There are four series and 47 episodes of this Canadian comedy series to enjoy on streaming giant, Netflix.

It stars Catherine Reitman, Jessalyn Wanlim, Dani Kind and Juno Rinaldi as a group of four young mums in a mother’s group who have to juggle family life with their jobs.

As you can imagine, with such a diverse group of people, things do not go to plan. Ever.

Call My Agent was a global hit on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

Call My Agent!, Netflix

And now for something completely different.

This French series has taken the world by storm on Netflix, with an English-language version in the pipeline.

Andrea, Mathias, Gabriel, and Arlette are agents at a talent agency in Paris. When the company’s founder dies unexpectedly, these four have to try and keep things afloat.

And, in a world of celebrity, divas and tantrums, that’s easier said than done. Look out for some amazing celeb cameos!