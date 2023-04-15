Most controversial moments to ever hit Britain’s Got Talent as series returns

Britain’s Got Talent is back and this year Bruno Tonioli has joined the judges following David Walliams‘ controversial exit.

BGT has seen a variety of incredible acts take to the stage, but that’s not the only reason we watch the show.

From tantrums to meltdowns over golden buzzers, the show has had many memorable moments over the years that will go down in TV history. Read on for some of the most controversial moments to hit the ITV series.

Jules and Matisse caused a stir after they were caught using a second stunt dog during their performance (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent controversial moments: Jules and Matisse’s second stunt dog

Ofcom was forced to launch a full investigation into Jules and Matisse’s win in 2015 following a flood of complaints from viewers.

After Jules and Matisse’s triumphed, the public noticed that Jules had used a second stunt dog to perform a tight-rope trick.

Eventually, it was ruled that the viewers were ‘misled’ by the canine act. And those who voted for the pair to win were offered the chance to claim a refund.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “After a detailed investigation, we found ITV broke broadcasting rules by misleading viewers during the series finale.

“We accepted ITV had no intention to deceive the audience. However, the presentation of the act did not make clear to viewers that a central part was performed by a second dog.”

Simon Cowell shocked the public when he kissed Amanda on the bottom (Credit: ITV)

Simon Cowell kisses Amanda during BGT

Back in 2013, Simon raised eyebrows when he planted a kiss on Amanda‘s backside.

This came after 71-year-old Kelly Fox took to the stage to perform Kiss My [bleep], prompting Simon to get a little carried away.

But many watching the show at home were left concerned as they thought that Simon’s actions were inappropriate for children. A member of the National Association of Teachers even described the episode as “scenes no mum or dad with an ounce of morality would want their child to see”.

Richard and Adam’s performance was interrupted by a member of the orchestra who threw eggs at Simon Cowell (Credit: ITV)

Natalie Holt throws eggs at Simon

Natalie Holt was the infamous musician who pelted Simon Cowell with eggs during Richard and Adam’s performance during the final in 2013.

While the duo were singing The Impossible Dream, a member of the orchestra did what we’ve all thought about doing at least once. She came rushing to the stage and threw eggs at the star!

Natalie later apologised to Richard and Adam for ruining their moment. However, she showed no remorse for Simon as she told the Guardian that he had ‘too much power and influence in the entertainment industry’.

She wrote: “I have no desire to be famous and I’m not an attention seeker. My actions were intended as non-violent, egg-based protest because I think Cowell has too much power and influence in the entertainment industry. I also just wanted to make him look a bit silly.”

Simon Cowell was forced to call the police after a blogger spread rumours about Ronan Parke (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent controversial moments: Ronan Parke

Simon Cowell was forced to call the police in 2011 after an anonymous blogger created rumours about 12-year-old Ronan Parke.

Ronan wowed the judges with his incredible voice back in 2011. However, a mystery blogger claimed that it wasn’t the first time Ronan and Simon had met.

The blogger suggested that the young singer had been trained up by Simon’s record label two years before he was on the show.

But both Ronan and Simon denied the rumours and the blogger eventually apologised for his actions.

Talking on the show, a furious Simon said: “The first time I met Ronan was when he appeared on the show. He entered it of his own accord. He is 12 years old. This is a deliberate smear campaign.”

Former Strictly host Bruce Forsyth claimed BGT shouldn’t allow young children to compete (Credit: Cover Images)

Bruce Forsyth slammed BGT

The late Strictly star Bruce Forsyth caused a stir when he suggested that children shouldn’t be allowed to compete on BGT.

You can see that many of the adult performers find the experience traumatic.

He wrote in the Daily Mail: “But I really do think he should stop putting young children under the immense and possibly damaging pressure of performing on national television. Not just in front of a live audience, but also before four very sharp edges.

“You can see that many of the adult performers find the experience traumatic. So what sort of emotional damage could it be doing to children. Who, for the most part, are only there because of the ambition of their parents and teachers?”

This came after 10-year-old Hollie Steel enraged viewers when she begged for a second chance on the show.

The young girl broke down in tears after she couldn’t handle the pressure during her semi-final performance. She begged for a second chance but the show’s bosses refused.

However, Simon gave her another opportunity to sing later on in the show.

BGT voting controversy

The show found itself at the centre of backlash in 2012 thanks to a blunder on the show’s app.

Many viewers had spent £1.49 on the BGT app that was supposed to give them three votes to save their favourite contestants. However, the app suffered a technical glitch during the semi-final and half the votes didn’t go through.

The app was unusable for the rest of the series and Ofcom eventually ruled that it was the programme’s fault.

Ofcom received 20,000 complaint for Diversity’s BLM performance (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent controversial moments: Diversity’s BLM performance

Diversity triggered backlash for their BLM performance in 2020. The dance group returned to the BGT stage to perform a moving dance as a tribute George Floyd.

However, Ofcom received over 20,000 complaints from outraged viewers who claimed that it was too political for Saturday night family TV.

An ITV spokesperson eventually spoke out about the performance saying: “Britain’s Got Talent has always been an inclusive show. Which showcases diversity and supports strong storytelling in all forms. And ITV stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity’s performance on BGT.

“Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity, and diversity of modern Britain. Their performance was an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020.”

