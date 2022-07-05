Morning Live presenter Kym Marsh sobbed on the BBC One show as she paid tribute to stillborn son Archie.

Tuesday’s (July 5) episode saw the former Coronation Street star visit Manchester’s Whitworth Gallery for an exhibition about baby loss.

Archie was born 18 weeks early in February 2009 and sadly died within moments.

And so viewers were particularly moved by Kym’s involvement – and thanked her for raising awareness around the subject.

Morning Live host Kym Marsh lost her son Archie in 2009 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Kym Marsh on Morning Live

As well as the Still Parents: Life After Baby Loss exhibition, Kym was shown attending a group session for women who have endured stillbirth.

Among other activities, group members create art to help them following their devastating losses.

Participants noted how finding a way to communicate about what happened to them has helped.

Read more: Kym Marsh shares sad update about her dad Dave’s battle with cancer

And while Kym empathised about finding it difficult to speak about losing a baby, she reflected on how important it is to find support.

She said: “It is only when you start actually meeting other people and reaching out, going ‘I’m not on my own here’. And there is some comfort in that.”

Kym wipes away a tear (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Kym’s tears

Kym also oversaw as Archie’s name was painted onto a memory wall at the exhibition.

Wiping away her tears, an emotional Kym took deep breaths and addressed the painfully bittersweet moment.

I’m so proud to have him on this wall.

“I’m so proud to have him on this wall. It is incredible,” she smiled through her sobs.

A signwriter paints Archie’s name (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Morning Live today

Several viewers offered their best wishes and thoughts to Kym on Twitter following the segment.

“So proud,” one Twitter user messaged Kym on the social media platform.

“Leaking eyes watching Kym’s report, very moving,” admitted another viewer.

Someone else tweeted: “What a beautiful piece on @BBCMorningLive about #babyloss this morning.

“Thank you @msm4rsh for always giving this subject a voice. Brought a tear to my eye. @SandsUK #alwayslovedneverforgotten.”

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Phill’s ex-wife Camilla? Where have you seen Louise Marwood?

And another person with an observation about the exhibition received a reply from Kym.

They tweeted: “@msm4rsh what a beautiful film on the baby loss exhibition.

“Thank you for opening up discussion on that. It would be great to see groups like this for early miscarriage as well. What a great initiative.”

Kym responded thoughtfully: “It’s for all baby loss no matter what gestation x.”

Morning Live airs on weekdays on BBC One at 9.15am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.