Morning Live: Kym Marsh stuns viewers with appearance as she returns to show

Kym Marsh made a return to Morning Live on Friday (October 29).

The TV star, 45, has been away from screens for the last few months so she could spend time with her family.

While she was off, her spot was filled by Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara.

Kym‘s co-host, Gethin Jones, welcomed her onto the show, saying “We’ve got some nice news on Morning Live, Kym’s back, it’s so lovely to have you back!”

Fans also rushed to share their happiness at seeing Kym return to work and gushed over how great she looked.

Viewers were happy to see Kym Marsh back on Morning Live (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh makes return to Morning Live

One viewer tweeted: “Lovely to see Kym back glad she took time off to look after her mental health. Very sensible!”

“A lovely surprise to see Kym back and looking great! Keep safe and well, Kym, we love you,” wrote a second.

A third tweeted: “So wonderful to put the programme on and see Kym there.”

So lovely to see Kym back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TjNCH4Xgzn — Shadow 💙 (@ardfiodh) October 29, 2021

A lovely surprise to see Kim back and looking great! Keep safe and well, Kim, we love you…. 🥰 — Villette Carswell (@villettew) October 29, 2021

“Welcome back Kym. Please could you tell me where you got your jumper from? You look lovely in it,” added a fourth.

Another wrote: “Nice to see Kim looking so well, welcome back.”

Earlier this year, Kym shared that her 76-year-old father had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Kym Marsh married her husband earlier this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In June, her family discovered that his cancerous cells had spread to his spine, ribs, pelvis and left leg.

Kym called in to the show via video chat earlier in October where she gave viewers an explanation for her time off.

“You might have noticed I’ve not been around much since the end of July – well there’s been some very good reasons for that,” she said.

Read more: Kym Marsh steps back from Morning Live amid anxiety battle and father’s cancer diagnosis

“I think it’s fair to say the last few months have been ridiculously busy with one thing or another for me and my family.”

“I’ve been off for the last few weeks and one of the reasons for that is because I want to be here for my dad and I need to be here to support my family and it was absolutely the right choice to make,” she added.

Meanwhile, it’s been a busy month for Kym.

The former Coronation Street star tied the knot to her army major fiancé, Scott Ratcliff, 33, on October 16.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.