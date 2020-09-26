Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones are teaming up to present Morning Live, a new breakfast show for the BBC.

The former Coronation Street actress, 44, and the Welsh TV presenter, 42, will both host Morning Live when it starts in October.

Kym Marsh will present Morning Live with Gethin Jones, following her stint on The One Show (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What time will Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh’s new show Morning Live be on?

Airing from 9:15am until 10am every weekday, the programme will be in direct competition with ITV’s Lorraine, which is hosted by Lorraine Kelly.

Speaking to the Mirror, Kym said she’s always been a big fan of morning TV.

She told the newspaper: “I’ve always enjoyed morning TV, it’s a great way to start the day. I love nothing more than a good catch up, although this will be on a slightly different scale, more of a daily conversation with our viewers.”

Gethin Jones has been serving as a guest presenter on The One Show (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

A ‘dream’ for The One Show’s Gethin Jones

For Gethin, the project represents a “dream” come true. He sees Morning Live as an opportunity to explore the “biggest issues” in “our everyday lives”.

He told the Mirror: “A presenting role on a morning show like this is a bit of a dream for me. What I’m most excited about is the opportunity to delve in to some of the biggest issues at the heart of our everyday lives.”

This will be on a slightly different scale, more of a daily conversation with our viewers.

Morning Live is initially set to run for 40 episodes, which will take it up to Christmas.

However, there is reportedly an option for it to extend into 2021.

The show will serve as the BBC’s competition for Lorraine over on ITV (Credit: ITV)

Competition for ITV’s Lorraine

The BBC’s Head of Daytime and Early Peak, Carla-Maria Lawson, created the new show.

She said: “In what’s been a challenging year for all of us, Morning Live is a response to what viewers have told us about the importance of our live offerings over lockdown, connecting with their real life concerns and offering trustworthy, expert advice as well as optimism and entertainment.”

Gethin and Kym’s new show follows their stints as guest presenters on the Beeb’s The One Show.

Kym stood in for longtime host Alex Jones when she had a break from presenting over the summer.

And Gethin has served as a guest host numerous times since former presenter Matt Baker stepped down earlier this year.

