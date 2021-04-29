The most annoying ads on television is always a very divisive subject that often opens up old wounds and gets people going.

In light of the news that Gemma Collins was to take over Dani Dyer as the face of Surf washing detergent, we ran down our most annoying adverts yesterday (Wednesday April 28).

And it caused a stir with our readers, so we thought we’d give you more annoying ads as suggested by you. Enjoy!

What are the next most annoying ads on television?

Jane Plan

Aside from the fake smiles, the actors trying to sound natural (“I feel fantastic!”) and Jane herself, these adverts for the diet plan aren’t inherently annoying.

But, as followers of our Facebook page say, there’s just something… very odd about Jane herself.

She’s so sunny, happy and soft of voice that we half expect her to pull off her mask and reveal she’s a robot assassin from the Planet Celery Juice at any moment.

Plus, Jane’s name is not really Jane Plan, it’s Jane Michell, which seems like a swizz to us.

SunLife June

“It’s June, Dad.”

“Hi June, how are you?”

“You off dogging? These…”

Sorry.

Yes, the SunLife ad brings together two next-door neighbours who, over the fact some mail got sent to the wrong address, launch into an improbable and very stilted chat about funeral costs.

And to think, June only came round for a cup of tea and biscuit and now she’s being forced to think about her own mortality and the choice between being cremated or being buried.

Poor June.

VAX and the spaghetti

Call us idiots, but we thought a vacuum cleaner was for Hoovering up crumbs, dust and solid morsels.

VAX claims its fancy multi-surface cleaner vacuums, washes and dries at the same time and uses something called ‘twin tank technology’.

But in this advert, a young tot spills a bowl of spaghetti on the floor.

The last thing we’d think of is using a vacuum cleaner to suck up the vomit-like substance, and seeing the VAX improbably clean it all up makes us feel slightly queasy.

We’re never having Hoops on toast for tea again.

Tena Discreet

“I have a secret weapon down my pants.”

Need we say anymore?

Well yes, we probably should.

We’re all for products that help and raise awareness of potentially embarrassing conditions.

But the Tena advert? Featuring a woman lifting weights in tight leggings when we know she has a problem ‘downstairs’ gives us the most amount of anxiety ever.

As one of our Facebook followers so eloquently put it: “There is NO secret weapon in your pishy pants thanks!

“Nobody needs to know how dry your chuff is!”

Vagisan

Speaking of “dry chuffs” (and we were, don’t try and get out of this now)…

Again we’re absolutely in favour of products that help uncomfortable conditions that are sometimes difficult to talk about.

The problem with this Vagisan advert is not the advert, or the product or even Jenny Eclair, who we love.

No, the problem with this advert is that it’s always, always, ALWAYS shown at teatime.

It’s enough to make your dad choke on his Findus Crispy Pancake.

You can get a cream for that, too.

Webuyanycar.com

Picture this: a car company wants to make a new advert, and thinks, “who shall we get to advertise our company?

“Someone people like and someone who people aren’t sick of the sight of because he’s in everything.

“We know… let’s get Phillip Schofield.”

The Silver Fox is on This Morning, Dancing On Ice, The Cube… he may as well read the news.

And webuyanycar.com may as well be renamed in Phillip’s honour imineverytvprogrammeandadvert.com.

TREsemmé

“Hello lovely people.”

Yes hello, Alesha.

Just one piece of advice before you put the big sell on us: please don’t punch the screen and shout “BOOM!” at us.

It’s like being assaulted by a shampoo bottle, makes us recoil every time and gives us TV-induced whiplash.

You try colouring your hair wearing a neck brace.

Compare The Market

Yesterday we focused on Go Compare, and today it’s only fair we give its rival comparison site, Compare The Market, some love.

Or hate, depending on where you’re coming from.

As one of our Facebook followers so neatly and succinctly said: “Time for those sodding Meerkats to do one after 20 years.”

‘Nuff said.