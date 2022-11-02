Martin Lewis sends message to daughter during live show as he makes apology

Martin Lewis, the money saving expert, sent a message to his daughter during his live show last night (Tuesday, November 1).

In the same message, Martin also apologised to his 10-year-old daughter too.

Martin sent his daughter a sweet message last night (Credit: ITV)

Money expert Martin Lewis sends sweet message

Martin’s show – The Martin Lewis Money Show – returned to ITV last night.

During the show, the star gave viewers advice on how to save money and how to cope amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Elsewhere during his show last night, Martin sent a sweet message to his daughter, Sapphire.

He also took the opportunity to apologise to her too.

During the show, Martin took a moment to send his daughter a birthday message.

Sapphire turned 10 yesterday, but Martin couldn’t be with her as he was away filming his show.

So as well as wishing his beloved daughter a happy birthday, Martin also apologised to her for not being with her last night.

He said: “Just one final thing to say, I’m sorry daddy isn’t at home for your birthday my darling. Happy tenth birthday, Sapphire. I love you.”

Martin’s followers sent his daughter birthday wishes too (Credit: ITV)

Martin’s followers send birthday wishes

After the show had finished, a number of Martin’s followers took to Twitter to thank him for his work.

They also took the opportunity to send his daughter some birthday wishes.

“Thank you for a good, informative show. Looking for better interest rates on savings. Happy birthday to your daughter,” one of his followers wrote.

“Another great show jammed with great content. Thank you @MartinSLewis & happy birthday to Mini MSE,” another said.

“Thank you for being amazing as usual #MartinLewis,” a third wrote. “A true legend helping so many people weekly! Happy bday to your daughter.”

“Hope you get to do something precious with your daughter to celebrate her birthday,” another tweeted.

Other viewers simply wanted Martin to know how great he is.

“You are a good, kind man. Thank you for all you do!” one viewer wrote.

“You’re a national treasure,” another said.

Martin paid tribute to his wife last week (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis money-saving expert’s sweet tribute

During last week’s show, Martin also took the opportunity to send his wife a message.

Martin’s wife, Lara, was sitting in the audience for the special 10-year anniversary show last week.

During the show, Martin and his co-host, Angellica Bell, spoke about how they did the show during the pandemic.

Angellica recalled how Martin hosted the show from home while Angellica was in the studio with a skeleton crew.

“And those shows wouldn’t have happened without Lara,” Angellica said.

“Lara, who is a presenter in her own right, gave up her Thursday afternoons and took it so seriously,” Martin said.

Speaking to Lara, he said: “You put your headphones on and you were printing the cards, and you were talking to the team and allowing me to focus on content.”

“You are wonderful I love you, thank you,” he said.

“It’s a pleasure, love you too,” an emotional Lara replied.

