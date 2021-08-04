Modern Love season 2 review: Does romantic anthology still capture our hearts?

Modern Love season 2 is taking a firm grip on your heartstrings and tugging at them for a new batch of eight episodes.

Based on the popular first-person story pieces of the New York Times, which later became a podcast of the same name, Modern Love is taking us through the highs and lows of love and what it means to fall in and out of it.

The first season proved to be a massive success, and this season expands on the New York based concept to send us to Ireland and London for some new tales.

Lucy Boyton and Kit Harington play out a star-crossed romance (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

This time around, the episodes encounter some of the harsher sides of relationships – from how to move on after an affair, to what happens when ‘in sickness and in health’ becomes more necessary than ever.

Hell, there’s even one Covid-centric episode complete with Kit Harington attempting an Irish accent. A real something for everyone.

For newcomers, the biggest sell is, without doubt, the impressive cast list.

This includes Sophie Okonedo (Ratched), Tobias Menzies (The Crown), Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), Lucy Boynton (The Politician) and Anna Paquin (True Blood).

Minnie Driver’s tragic love story is a highlight (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

But there is more at stake here than an impressive A-list cast list – and that’s the stories.

In the case of season two, they’re either absolutely beautiful, or miss the mark somewhat.

For example, Minnie Driver leads a heartbreaking story about memories connected to a vintage car as she has to prepare to say goodbye to it.

It’s a strong and emotional tale of grief and how it lingers years on. It’s also played to utter perfection by Driver.

But then there’s a Strangers On A Train inspired effort where a love connection is ruined by Covid. Unfortunately, it falls completely damp and unsatisfying (not even taking into account the accents).

But hey, just like love, you have to sometimes take the risk to see if it’s actually worth it.

Modern Love season 2 plays out over Ireland, London and New York (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Is Modern Love season 2 worth the watch?

Like with most anthology shows, Modern Love has some episodes that are stronger than others.

Kit Harington and Lucy Boynton’s Irish star-crossed lovers may be the weakest, lacking enough content to warrant a full episode.

But then there’s some truly special highlights – and no matter what, the heart of every episode really shines through.

After a time of limited personal connection, seeing love in its many forms feels like a hot drink on a cold day.

Drink up, and enjoy.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Modern Love season 2 launches August 13th on Netflix.

