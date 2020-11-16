Mo Farah entered I’m A Celebrity last night as the 20th series got underway.

The Olympic gold medalist, 37, has already proven to be a hit with viewers, with many saying he is their favourite to win.

However, it seems if Mo does make it to the final, he won’t be able to do his ‘winning ritual’.

Mo Farah entered I’m A Celebrity last night (Credit: ITV)

What is the winning ritual Mo Farah does before races?

According to a previous list compiled by 888Poker.com, the long-distance runner spends the moments before a race re-shaving his head.

He then splashes it with cold water.

However, it seems Mo won’t be able to do this ritual in the castle as he won’t have a shaver.

Mo spends the moments before a race re-shaving his head and splashing it with cold water (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up?

Mo entered Gwrych Castle alongside his co-stars Shane Richie, Beverley Callard, Jordan North, Jessica Plummer, Vernon Kay, Victoria Derbyshire, Hollie Arnold, AJ Pritchard and Giovanna Fletcher.

The contestants were thrown straight into the deep end with an abseiling challenge to get their rucksacks.

Five of the stars had to abseil down a cliff edge while being guided by one of their campmates on the ground below.

The challenge proved to be difficult for radio DJ Jordan, who threw up before his turn.

Jordan threw up before the I’m A Celebrity challenge (Credit: ITV)

He said: “I can’t believe I was sick. I’ve only been here five minutes and I’m puking up already.”

After his chunder, many viewers took to Twitter to predict he will be picked to do the upcoming trials.

One person wrote: “Jordan is so going to get picked on to do all the trials, you can see it now.”

Another added: “Good luck with the trial Jordan… probably the first of many.”

Later in the show, the contestants did their first Bushtucker trial to try and win meals for camp.

The I’m A Celeb stars will try and win meals for camp over the next three weeks (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker trial?

They were locked into ten cages and worked as a team to pass ten stars from one side to the other using their hands and magnets.

Jordan is so going to get picked on to do all the trials, you can see it now.

They were joined by cockroaches, maggots and crickets.

The stars bagged seven stars out of a possible 10 and enjoyed a rabbit dinner.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

