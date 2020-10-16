Miscarriage: Our Story left viewers heartbroken as celebrities including Corrie actress Jane Danson, EastEnders’ Lacey Turner and others opened up about the grief of baby loss.

The documentary, which aired on Channel 5 last night (Thursday, October 15) to coincide with Baby Loss Awareness Week, saw Jane admit feeling as though she was in some way to blame.

Jane Danson featured on Channel 5 documentary Miscarriage: Our Story (Credit: ITV Studios / Channel 5)

What did Jane Danson say on Channel 5’s Miscarriage: Our Story?

The Leanne Battersby star said on the programme: “I was physically broken… something was wrong and it was my fault.”

Jane learned three months into her third pregnancy that her baby did not have a heartbeat.

She explained: “At our 12-week scan, I remember lying down and she [the consultant] said, ‘I won’t turn the screen around but don’t be worried’. And then the room went really quiet and I just knew that something wasn’t right.”

The Coronation Street actress received the devastating news she had lost her baby at the 12-week scan (Credit: ITV Studios / Channel 5)

“I remember she said, ‘You are pregnant‘ and that’s when my heart just sank, because I knew that it had probably gone wrong or the baby had died, and then they confirmed that was it.

“But she didn’t turn the screen around, I always remember this.

“I just wanted to see. Whatever stage it was at, I just wanted to see.”

The Leanne Battersby actress said she felt it was somehow her fault (Credit: ITV Studios / Channel 5)

What did Miscarriage: Our Story viewers say about the Channel 5 documentary?

On Twitter, emotional viewers praised the documentary, calling it an “important” watch.

One said: “This is brutal. Such an important topic to air. #MiscarriageOurStory.”

Another wrote: “It’s so good to not feel so alone, although it’s dreadful that other people have had to go through this too. Thank you to everyone telling their story. It’s so important #miscarriageourstory #Miscarriageawareness.”

A third tweeted: “The realities of a miscarriage, I had no idea #MiscarriageOurStory.”

Someone else said: “This #miscarriageourstory is a heartbreaking watch.

“Can be such a taboo topic but it happens so, so often. Fertility challenges are absolutely all around, you never know what others are going through.”

A fifth put: “#MiscarriageOurStory is so heartbreaking to watch but so important to hear

@channel5_tv.”

Jane Danson has been married to husband Robert Beck since 2005.

The pair have two sons – Harry, 14 and Sam, 11.

– Miscarriage: Our Story is available to stream now on My5.

