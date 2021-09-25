Myleene Klass has broken down in tears during a frank discussion about her experience of miscarriage.

The former pop star has previously opened up about suffering four miscarriages before the birth of third child Apollo.

Myleene, 43, has now made a documentary in which she’ll highlights the often taboo issue and meet other women who have suffered.

Myleene Klass discusses her miscarriage diary (Credit: WChannel/Twitter)

She’ll also meet with those campaigning to improve support services surrounding miscarriage in the one-off show.

Myleene Klass: Miscarriage and Me will air on W Channel on UKTV as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week commencing October 11.

What did Myleene Klass say about the documentary?

The trailer for the show sees Myleene becoming emotional as she shares her own story of going through the trauma surrounding losing a baby.

Uploading the teaser on Twitter, she wrote: “This has to be one of the hardest things I’ve done.

“Thank you to my family and friends for their bravery and honesty and the incredible women I met along the way.

“To the babies we lost, we love you. You’re not forgotten.”

Speaking at the launch of the documentary earlier this year, Myleene discussed why she wanted to make the programme.

She said: “Miscarriage still feels like a taboo. I’d like to help make these conversations a little easier.

“I’d like to help make these conversations a little easier. It can’t go on being the big dark secret that we have to carry around.”

Myleene is hoping to raise awareness of miscarriages (Credit: W Channel/Twitter)

She added: “I am mama to seven babies – Ava, Hero, Apollo my rainbow baby and four little stars in the sky.

“I think I needed to make this because I needed to watch this. After my miscarriages I had to try and find some answers, some peace, some solidarity with people who’ve been through it too.

“You just don’t want to feel alone because the defining feeling of miscarriage is feeling alone.

“Miscarriage still feels like a taboo. I’d like to help make these conversations a little easier. It can’t go on being the big dark secret that we have to carry around.”

Myleene Klass: Miscarriage and Me is on UKTV’s W Channel on October 14.

