Miriam Margolyes appeared on This Morning earlier and made a shock confession about a “smelly” A-list heartthrob.

The outspoken 81-year-old actress sat down with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on today’s show (Monday, July 4).

Miriam appeared on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Miriam Margolyes on This Morning

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly and Phil welcome Miriam onto the show.

Miriam was on the show to talk about her new memoir – This Much is True – which has just been released in paperback.

And it didn’t take the Harry Potter star long to have Phil, Holly, and the viewers at home in hysterics with another hilarious interview.

During today’s appearance, Miriam made a shock confession about Hollywood legend Leonardo Di Caprio too – branding him “stinky”.

Miriam and Leo worked together on Romeo + Juliet back in 1996.

Miriam played The Nurse in the movie, whilst Leo played the titular Romeo.

The star entertained Holly and Phillip today (Credit: ITV)

Miriam on Leonardo Di Caprio

Speaking about Leo, Holly said to Miriam: “You thought he was wonderful, you went shopping together. I mean, he looked gorgeous back then, but he didn’t necessarily smell so great…”

“He was a bit smelly,” Miriam agreed.

“Because it was very hot in Mexico,” she continued. “And I think young boys – he was very young at the time – they don’t make themselves fragrant.”

“They don’t wash all the bits,” she said.

She then went on to say that she has also told one of the This Morning backstage staff – Dylan – he needs to wash “every bit”.

“Strangely enough, Dylan’s just handed his notice in,” Phillip joked as Holly fell about laughing.

Miriam is a firm fan favourite (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter during Miriam’s interview to show their love.

“Ohhhh I adore @MMargolyes sooo much! There’s no one else quite like her – she’s hilarious,” one viewer tweeted.

“Miriam Margolyes is a legend and such a national treasure,” another wrote.

“We need Miriam Margolyes on TV more often,” a third said.

“In stitches at Miriam Margolyes on #ThisMorning, what a brilliant woman,” another tweeted.

“Absolutely love Miriam Margolyes, I’ve just ordered her book. I cannot wait to read it now! #ThisMorning Miriam definitely needs her own show on tv, she’s so funny!!” a fifth wrote.

