Miriam Margoyles’ This Morning appearance today (November 30) was as chaotic as you can imagine, with the star giving out dating advice to viewers.

However, her behaviour on the show didn’t go down well with a number of fans, with some going so far as to brand her “putrid”.

Miriam gave viewers some advice on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Miriam Margolyes on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Miriam make yet another appearance on the show.

The 81-year-old actress was on the show to discuss her long career, as well as host a phone-in to give viewers dating advice.

In true Miriam fashion, the phone-in quickly spiralled out of control, with the star giving out bizarre, slightly rude advice to callers.

One caller rang in to ask Miriam how she can become more confident with dating.

The former Harry Potter star then suggested the caller use dating apps “like Grindr”. However, she didn’t realise that Grindr is a gay dating app.

“I’m not entirely sure if Leanne would be interested in that one [Grindr],” Phillip Schofield chimed in.

“No? Is that a gay one?” she asked. Phillip confirmed it is.

“Oh! I’m sorry! I don’t want you to go gay, it’s not worth it at your time of life,” Miriam told the caller.

Miriam’s advice was pretty bizarre (Credit: ITV)

Miriam Margolyes gives dubious dating advice on This Morning today

Miriam’s bizarre advice didn’t stop there.

“Lose a bit of weight, darling. If you think you’re too fat to have sex, lose a bit of weight. You know, don’t eat too much at Christmas. Because we all do,” she then advised the caller.

Miriam also advised the caller to “join a club” to bring herself into contact with other people.

“Go volunteer at a centre for disadvantaged, poor people and cripples,” she said. “You might meet another cripple, but that doesn’t matter.”

“It’s all sounding a bit Dickensian, but you know what she means, God bless us, everyone!” Phillip laughed.

“Lose a bit of weight and wash. Wash very carefully, all the crevices, all the bits you find difficult to reach. Wash!” Miriam added.

Viewers were divided over Miriam’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Miriam

Miriam’s behaviour on the show certainly divided viewers. Some were not impressed with Miriam in the slightest.

“#ThisMorning that woman [Miriam] is putrid! Shame on her,” one viewer tweeted.

“I must be the only person in the country who’s bored [bleep] with Miriam Margolyes’s performative shock verbiage,” another said.

“You are not kind Miriam,” a third wrote.

“Miriam Margolyes can [bleep] off calling disabled peopled ‘cripples’. It’s not funny, it’s downright rude and offensive,” another ranted.

However, some viewers were loving Miriam on the show. “Miriam is cracking me up,” one viewer tweeted.

“Miriam Margolyes is an absolute national treasure. She comes with no filter and must always be allowed to say what she likes,” another said.

“Make Miriam Margolyes available on prescription please,” a third wrote.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your National Treasure now!

What do you think of Miriam Margoyles’ behaviour on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.