The Million Pound Cube left viewers stunned after its narrator appeared to drop expletives right before the advert breaks.

The game show, hosted by Phillip Schofield, got underway on ITV last night (Monday, October 19) with a raft of nail-bitingly tense challenges.

The civilian version of The Million Pound Cube started last night (Credit: ITV)

What did The Million Pound Cube viewers think they heard?

However, viewers at home were distracted as they thought the narrator swore right before cutting to the ads.

The voiceover would say, “The Cube” – but some of those watching thought it said, “[Bleep] you”.

On Twitter, one viewer wrote with a laughing emoji: “So we were watching #TheMillionPoundCube last night and can’t be the only ones that heard ‘[bleep] you’ instead of ‘the cube’ each time it went to an ad break, @Schofe? We can’t unhear it now.”

Those watching The Million Pound Cube thought they heard the voiceover swearing (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “The voice saying the cube sounds like it’s saying ‘[bleep] you’ @Schofe #TheMillionPoundCube.”

A third agreed: “Haha, my sister said the same thing after the break!”

What happened on last night’s episode of The Million Pound Cube?

During last night’s episode, This Morning presenter Phil was joined in the cube by brothers Adam and Jon.

Can’t be the only ones that heard… we can’t unhear it now.

After Jon completed the first challenge on his own, he played with his sibling in the second, multisphere 2.0 – and the pair erupted into a row as they struggled with the task.

The brothers had to quickly collect a load of red balls released onto the floor of the cube and place them back in the container before the 15-second timer ran out.

The deceptively easy challenge had them bickering over their inability to communicate.

Schofe quipped: “This is what happens when you put brothers in the cube!”

The Million Pound Cube featured brothers Adam and Jon (Credit: ITV)

ITV show back with a million-pound jackpot

ITV revealed back in the summer that The Cube was returning, only this time with a million-pound jackpot.

Phil said at the time:”The Cube is such a cracking format but with the players now in teams and a whopping million-pound prize fund, it now means this high-pressure environment has just got tougher. I can’t wait to be reunited with the legendary Perspex Cube!”

ITV is also airing two celebrity episodes of the programme. The first, shown over the weekend (Saturday, October 17), featured Celebrity Gogglebox favourite Mo Gilligan and comedian Jason Manford.

