Millie Gibson unveils dramatic makeover ahead of Doctor Who role

She’s landed one of television’s biggest jobs – and now Millie Gibson has a brand new look to match.

The former Coronation Street star, 18, has unveiled a dramatic transformation ahead of her new role in BBC’s Doctor Who.

Millie was announced as the Doctor’s newest companion earlier this month.

Millie Gibson on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Millie shared her brand new blonde hairdo to her 194,000 followers.

Posing for a mirror selfie, the rising star had chopped off her flowing blonde locks in favour for a shorter, stylish bob.

In another post, Millie revealed she had taken inspiration from another TV icon for her new ‘do.

Millie Gibson has unveiled a sharp new bob ahead of Doctor Who (Credit: Instagram – @milliegibbo)

She shared a quote from TOWIE’s Gemma Collins, which read: “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.”

Millie added: “I did a Gemma.”

Millie’s goodbye to Coronation Street

Millie has already made some pretty big decisions in recent weeks.

Having caused trouble around Weatherfield as Kelly Neelan since 2019, Millie opted to walk away from the soap to pursue new work opportunities.

And in typical soap style, Kelly’s exit was hugely dramatic.

Kelly left the cobbles in typically dramatic fashion (Credit: ITV)

Having nearly been shot by hitman Kieron, she chose to walk away from Weatherfield. While Gary Windass begged for her to stay, Kelly realised she wanted to make a new life for herself.

While Millie was excited to be trying new opportunities, she has spoken warmly about starring in Corrie.

“Corrie is a home. It’s the best way of describing it, it’s a home,” she said in an interview.

“Because I’m so young I thought I’ve got to leave. It was a decision where it would always be in the back of my mind if I didn’t make it, so I had to just go with it and see what happens.”

Who will Millie Gibson play in Doctor Who?

She won’t be off screens for too long, with Millie now announced as the brand new companion in Doctor Who.

Millie will be playing a character called Ruby Sunday, alongside Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

Ncuti will be the show’s 15th Doctor, and the first Black actor to be leading the popular sci-fi series.

It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true.

Millie was announced in her new role during Children in Need. Speaking about her casting, she explained: “It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true.

“I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me.

Millie will join the Sex Education star in the new series of Doctor Who (Credit: BBC)

“What better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

The pair will start their new roles in 2023.

Who else has been a Doctor Who companion?

Millie is the latest amongst a galaxy of soap stars who have swapped soapland to sail the universe.

Mandip Gill and Toisin Cole previously starred in Hollyoaks before joining Doctor Who. Meanwhile, Bradley Walsh, who also starred in Coronation Street, was a third companion to Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor.

Former Emmerdale star Jenna Coleman was Peter Capaldi’s companion in 2012.

Doctor Who returns to screens in 2023.

