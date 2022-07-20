Coronation Street star Mikey North’s wife wants him on Strictly Come Dancing

The wife of Mikey North wants him to appear on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing it seems.

Christine Lampard shared on today’s Loose Women that Rachel Isherwood is ‘very much into’ the idea of seeing Mikey on the ballroom dancing programme

Mikey, who was the guest star on the daytime programme and who plays Gary Windass in Coronation street, was not convinced.

He said he wasn’t sure if he was “up to the standard quite yet”.

Mikey North is unsure about his wife’s desire for him to be on Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When asked about what other shows the 35-year-old would want to appear on, Mikey replied MasterChef, being a cookery lover himself.

The conversation then continued onto his action scenes on Corrie.

Mikey joked and said he was a “frustrated stuntman more than anything, more than an actor”.

He added: “I love getting stuck in and doing the fight scenes and getting hit by cars, things like that.”

In addition, Mikey and the Loose women hosts discussed tonight’s Corrie episode in which he teased at what viewers had to look forward too. Mikey said it would feature some of his ‘best’ stunts.

The Corrie star would rather appear on a cookery show like MasterChef (Credit: SplashNews)

On the show, Mikey’s character Gary has been under pressure recently as he continues to hide the secret that he murdered Rick Neelen.

However, there have been multiple occasions on the show where it looks like his cover could be blown.

Christine said: “Oh my goodness me. It is heating up again isn’t it.

“I mean Gary is a complicated character and he’s done some awful things, however you do feel deep down that he is a good man that has got himself wrapped up in bad stuff.”

Mikey replied: “I always say that whatever he does, he does with good intentions but it doesn’t always look like that.”

Coleen Nolan asked Mikey if he liked playing the bad character.

He said: “I do yes. As I have got older I have sort of enjoyed the softer scenes more. I must be mellowing with age but when I first started it was all about the punch ups. You know, how many fights I could get in.”

Loose Women continues every weekday at 12.30pm on ITV.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

