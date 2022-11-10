Mike Tindall ‘may have to bite his tongue’ over Matt Hancock for sake of royal family, claims expert

Mike Tindall may have to ‘bite his tongue’ over Matt Hancock during their time on I’m A Celebrity, an expert has warned.

The rugby player, who is married to Princess Anne‘s daughter Zara Tindall, entered the jungle on Sunday night (November 6).

Last night (November 9) saw the arrival of new campmates Matt and Seann Walsh.

However, former health secretary Matt’s appearance didn’t go down well with some of the campmates who questioned why he had decided to go on the show.

Mike Tindall and Matt Hancock

One campmate who strugged in particular was Boy George, who opened up about his mum being in hospital during the pandemic.

He said: “If I had lost my mum, I would go. And I feel a little bit selfish, you know, just kind of… everyone’s so nice to him and I was like Jesus, what we gonna do?

“I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself. I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong.”

Another campmate who didn’t seem impressed was Sue Cleaver, as viewers spotted her ‘rolling her eyes’ as Matt entered the camp.

Also during the show, Charlene White quizzed Matt on why he was in the jungle.

Although viewers are predicting some clashes between Matt and the campmates, a body language expert doesn’t think Mike will be getting involved.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren Stanton said: “Following Matt’s entrance into the camp, it’s clear Mike Tindall has his opinions as we also saw him flash expressions of disgust and contempt towards Matt.

Mike and the Royal Family

“However, I do think Mike may have to bite his tongue on certain matters because of his obvious connections to the royal family.

“It’s clear the group haven’t accepted Matt as they have Seann.”

Darren added: “I also believe Matt is a lot more sensitive than he is letting on and if enough of the celebrities take a negative stance towards him then he could be affected emotionally.”

However, Darren does reckon Boy George will fall out with Matt over the course of the series.

He explained: “I think Boy George and Matt will inevitably come to blows.

“We have already heard Boy George voice his opinion.

“But decided to employ his usual strategy of removing himself from the situation to calm his emotions down.

“I also believe Charlene won’t be afraid when it comes to quizzing Matt.”

He added: “Boy George and Charlene are both very dominant personalities in the camp.

“So I can’t imagine they will hold back.”

I’m A Celebrity tonight

On tonight’s show, Matt will face yet another trial as he tries to win stars in Tentacles of Terror.

Before his arrival, many viewers predicted he would be voted to do almost every single trial.

And it seems he isn’t surprised at all!

He admitted in camp last night: “I knew it was going to be me and I still felt nervous!”

See how Matt gets on as I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

