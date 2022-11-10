Mike Tindall’s ‘anger’ towards Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb as Boy George ‘has no time’ for MP

Mike Tindall has ‘anger and contempt’ for Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity, according to a body language expert.

Furthermore, the same pundit believes Boy George has for “no time” for the new arrival in the camp.

The Conservative MP made his full jungle debut on Wednesday’s (November 9) episode, alongside fellow ‘latecomer’ Seann Walsh.

However, a former police officer dubbed the ‘Human Lie Detector’ reckons several of the camp’s other stars reacted negatively to the ex Health Secretary’s presence.

Campmates react to Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, expert Darren Stanton claimed the stars’ facial reactions gave them away.

He said: “Matt Hancock definitely stirred up emotions, with the other contestants sharing their views on him both verbally and non verbally.

“Upon entering the camp, Matt seemed quite affable as he smiled at everyone.

“He was shaking hands but you could see behind the eyes of the other celebrities they definitely have their own opinions.”

What does Mike Tindall think about Matt Hancock?

Former rugby player Mike Tindall is one campmate Darren feels ‘has no time’ for the ex Cabinet minister.

Darren explained: “When Matt was talking in the camp, Mike folded his arms across his chest and drew his posture inwards which is an unconscious signal of self protection and battening down the hatches.

Mike Tindall flashed the emotions of anger and contempt.

“He also flashed the emotions of anger and contempt when the politician was speaking.”

Darren went on the claim: “So clearly a lot of the campmates have some issues with him stemming from his role and actions during lockdown.”

‘Boy George has no time for him’

Darren also highlighted how Matt Hancock’s involvement seemed to affect Boy George.

The Culture Club singer was shown recalling how his mother suffered during the earlier stages of the pandemic.

He also made mention of the possibility of leaving the show.

Boy George said: “It’s difficult for me because, you know, had something happened – if my mum had gone – I wouldn’t be here now. I would have gone when he walked in.”

Darren notes Boy George’s body language displayed “true emotion”.

He reflected: “George clearly has no time for [Matt Hancock].

“We also saw him flash a number of micro expressions signalling disgust, which can be seen when he crinkles his nose directly after making a statement.

“This is a leakage signal where a person shows us their true emotion. This cannot be faked but as a consequence of the person having a shift in emotion.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Thursday November 10, on ITV at 9pm.

