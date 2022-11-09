Nick Knowles makes plea to I’m A Celeb fans over Mike Tindall: ‘I can only say this as he’s away’

Mike Tindall will undoubtedly pick up some new fans thanks to his jungle stint – but he already has one famous face rooting for him.

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles took to Twitter recently to rally his followers around Mike for this season of I’m A Celebrity.

Mike is in the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: ITV)

Nick Knowles urges fans to back Mike Tindall in the jungle

TV star Nick took to Twitter with a simple plea for his 172k followers.

Nick, who competed on I’m A Celebrity in 2018, called for his followers to support Mike in this series of the show.

The 60-year-old uploaded a picture of himself and Mike holding a trophy together to his Twitter last night.

“I’d really appreciate everyone who kindly supported me on ⁦@imacelebrity⁩ to get behind ⁦@miketindall13,” Nick tweeted.

“He is a patron with me of a veterans charity & helps many others,” he continued.

“He’s a top bloke & a really down-to-earth type. I can only say this as he’s away & can’t read it [laughing emoji],” he added.

Nick Knowles will be supporting Mike Tindall in the jungle (Credit: Rugby For Heroes / YouTube)

Nick’s followers show their support

A number of Nick’s followers took to the replies to show their support for Mike on I’m A Celebrity.

“He comes across as a really decent chap – go Mike!” one of Nick’s followers tweeted.

“He’s the best!! and such a nice guy. Tins to win,” another said.

“He’s already my winner – in the final with Jill [Scott] and Owen [Warner]! rooting for him,” a third gushed.

“Love him and he’s made such a fabulous start,” another wrote.

“You both are top blokes. Tindall to win,” a fifth said.

Meanwhile, Nick even took the opportunity to shut down a troll in the replies too.

“What is Mike Tindall famous for?” the troll asked.

“Being a World Cup winner which is pretty rare in the UK,” Nick fired back.

Mike’s appearance has reportedly upset the royals (Credit: ITV)

Royal Family news

Recently, a royal expert hit out at Mike over his stint in the Aussie jungle.

Speaking in The Sun, royal expert Angela Levin believes that the royals are “very upset and very sad” with Mike for appearing on the show.

Angela even went so far as to claim that Mike’s involvement in the show is bringing the Royal Family into “disrepute”.

She wasn’t impressed with some of Mike’s comments on the show either.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing to say that when he and Zara met they both discovered they like to get smashed. I don’t think that’s anybody’s business, I don’t think anybody should know,” she said.

She also slammed scenes that saw him rapping for his campmates – something she branded “embarrassing”.

“I think that demeans not just his wife, but his mother-in-law – Princess Anne – and other members of the royal family. It’s not just a joke,” she said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 9) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of Mike on I'm A Celebrity?