I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall to take on ‘presenting roles’ after jungle stint?

Jungle star Mike Tindall may take on “presenting roles” following his stint on I’m A Celebrity, an expert has suggested.

Mike, who is married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, has gone down a royal treat with viewers at home.

While in the jungle, the ex-rugby star turned royal has lifted the lid on royal life and his relationships with the royal family.

Mike’s ‘celebrity career will propel’ says one expert (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall to take on presenting roles after jungle?

Speaking to OK! Magazine, celebrity manager Mayah Riaz has claimed that following Mike’s stint in the jungle his “celebrity career will propel”.

The ‘PR to the Stars’ also alleged that if Mike was to ever release a book, it “would not go down well”.

The expert said: “Mike has clearly had to have all sorts of permission to get on I’m A Celebrity. There’s no denying his celebrity career will propel from here.

“He could be taking on presenting roles as a guest presenter for BBC’s The One Show.”

She added: “I don’t think he would write a book as if he did, it would be about the Royal Family.”

Mike has been married Zara since 2011 and the couple share daughters Mia, eight, Lena, four, and son, Lucas, one, together.

The Royal-by-marriage didn’t mind talking about royal life in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Owen asks Mike about royals while passing time in jungle

During last night’s episode (November 25) Mike gave an insight into royal life as he was grilled by Hollyoaks hunk Owen Warner.

While Seann Walsh and Jill Scott were pre-occupied with the latest Deals on Wheels trial, Owen was seen chilling out with Mike and Chris Moyles in camp.

And it didn’t take long Owen to quiz the former rugby star on life as a royal.

“Have you been to Buckingham Palace much?” Owen asked sweetly.

“More than most,” Mike quipped back with a twinkle in his eye, to which Owen quizzed: “What’s it like there?”

“A lot of it’s all the state rooms and there’s only a little bit of living. Yeah [I’ve stayed there],” Mike said.

Asking on behalf of the nation, Owen quizzed Mike on whether royal family members eat breakfast in their dressing gowns.

He continued: “In the morning, could you go down in your joggers and t-shirt, or did you have to get dressed up again?’”

“Nah, jeans and a tee,” Mike said.

Owen, in shock, admitted: “I thought you had to be suited and booted!”

To pass the time, Owen quizzed Mike on Royal life (Credit: ITV)

Owen asks Mike ‘for permission’ to talk about royals

Ever the gentleman, Owen paused during their chat to ask Mike if he was happy to talk about the subject. In which Mike assured he was fine.

“When you first started chatting to Zara, how late in did you know she was royalty? Straight away?” he asked.

Mike replied: “Yeah, because I know she’s Princess Anne’s daughter. Princess Anne is patron of Scottish Rugby.”

“Did you feel a bit of pressure? If I was chatting to a girl and then found out she was royalty, I’d be nervous,” Owen continued.

Mike added, as cool as a cucumber: “No, because we were friends first. Then William and Harry were massive England fans at the time, so we’d met them numerous times. Met more of the family than you’d normally have met of the woman you start dating.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, November 25) at 9:15pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

