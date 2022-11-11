I’m A Celebrity fans gush over Mike Tindall and Owen Warner as they’re distracted by bond

Mike Tindall in the I’m A Celebrity jungle has seen him develop something of a bromance with Owen Warner – and viewers are loving it.

A number of viewers took to Twitter during the show yesterday (Thursday, November 10) to gush over it – especially after Mike referred to Owen as his son.

Mike has a bromance brewing with Owen (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall and Owen Warner’s jungle bromance

Perhaps the most unexpected of bromances has begun to develop on this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity.

Former rugby star Mike, 44, and Hollyoaks star Owen, 23, seem to have struck up a heartwarming friendship in the jungle.

The duo were first paired up during the premiere episode when they – along with Sue Cleaver – took part in the Critter Cruise.

Viewers became even more enamoured with the duo when Owen made it obvious he had no idea who Mike’s wife, Zara, is.

When asked where he’d met his wife, Mike said Sydney.

“Is she Australian?” Owen then asked, leaving viewers in hysterics.

Owen and Mike’s bond grew even more during last night’s episode when they went to sort out a ‘spider’ in the shower.

Talking about the incident, Mike said: “There apparently was a very large spider. Myself and my son, Owen, raced to go her [Scarlette] aid.”

“I was following him [Mike] like his little sidekick,” Owen laughed. “Like Batman and Robin.”

Fans are loving Owen and Mike’s friendship (Credit: ITV)

Viewers loving Mike Tindall and Owen’s jungle bromance

Fans of the show are absolutely loving Mike and Owen’s bond. Many took to Twitter to gush over the friendship.

“Mike and Owen being a double act. Didn’t see that one coming,” one viewer tweeted.

Mike and Owen going to get the spider out of the shower #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/h30qQZiX27 — Jordan Porter (@PorterJord) November 10, 2022

“Mike calling Owen his son [laughing emoji],” another tweeted.

Another added: “Mike and Owen… Two peas in a pod.”

“Mike and Owen actually have my heart, they are the duo I needed,” one added.

Fans want Mike to do trials (Credit: ITV)

Viewers call for Mike to be voted for trials

In other Mike-related news, fans of the show have been calling for him to be voted for trials after spotting his behaviour last night.

Many reckon the former rugby star is “bored” at not being voted to do trials and that he wants to do one.

“PLEASE vote for Mike. Start giving everyone else a chance too,” one viewer tweeted.

“Everyone needs to vote for Mike to do a challenge, you can see he really wants to it makes me sad,” another said.

“Can we like.. vote for Mike at least once because he looks bored that he’s not being chosen for trials,” a third wrote.

“Please start voting for others otherwise it will get boring and predictable,” another said.

“Mike is itching to do a trial as are others.”

Read more: Mike Tindall ‘may have to bite his tongue’ over Matt Hancock for sake of royal family, claims expert

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, November 11) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

