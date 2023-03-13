Mike Tindall and James Haskell left This Morning viewers stunned with their appearance on the sofa today.

The podcast co-stars appeared on Monday’s programme to discuss their new tour, The World Cup Afterparty Tour.

However, as Mike and James were interviewed on the daytime show, many viewers admitted they didn’t realise they were different people!

Mike and James confused some viewers it seems! (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall and James Haskell on This Morning today

One viewer confessed on Twitter: “I have just realised James Haskell and Mike Tindall are not the same person.”

Another said: “What a shock! I thought James and Mike were the same bloke! First time I’ve seen them together!”

A third wrote: “I always get James Haskell & Mike Tindall mixed up.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “Are James Haskell and Mike Tindall brothers – or twins? They look so damn similar.”

James has appeared on This Morning before (Credit: ITV)

The duo are heading on their tour later this year as their The Good, The Bad And The Rugby podcast will hit a variety of venues across the UK in autumn 2023.

Mike – who is married to Zara Tindall – and James will also be joined by Sky Sports broadcaster Alex Payne.

What a shock! I thought James and Mike were the same bloke!

Speaking on This Morning about their popular podcast and tour, Mike said: “We dabbled in it [the tour] last year and we were blown away about how many people turned up.

“We didn’t expect it to have the success that it had.”

Mike is heading on tour with his podcast co-stars (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mike and James

On their podcast, the I’m A Celebrity stars discuss everything from rugby and their personal lives to mental health.

The pair said on their podcast they’re able to “normalise” that men suffer from mental health struggles to.

Mike also revealed the podcast, which has over 12 million listeners, has reached Australians who want it to air there too.

He said: “I was in Australia in January and I had Australian people saying, ‘I love the pod, when’s it coming Down Under?'”

