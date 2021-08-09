Midnight Mass: Everything you need to know about mysterious new Netflix series

The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan is back with more chills and thrills with Midnight Mass on Netflix.

The streaming service dropped the first teaser for their new horror show today, bringing with it some returning faces and a brand new mystery as satanic panic grips a town.

So what is there to know about Midnight Mass? And exactly how many cushions are we going to have to hide behind to watch it.

Here’s everything you need to know about the mysterious new series…

Get ready for some chills and thrills at Crockett Island (Credit: Netflix)

What is Midnight Mass on Netflix about?

Midnight Mass follows the story of a small, isolated island of Crockett Island – whose community is harbouring some dark secrets and dividing attitudes.

This is only made worse by two major changes to their lives – the arrival of a new, young priest for their local parish, Father Paul, and the return of a disgraced young man.

The arrivals are made worse by the fact a series of unexplainable events start occurring at around the same time.

As a result, this sparks a new wave of satanic panic and religious obsession among the townsfolk.

Is there a catch to these miracles?

Simliar his other shows, Midnight Mass is not connected to his previous series. However, you will see one or two familiar faces from his previous anthology series…

What secrets is the town hiding? (Credit: Netflix)

Who’s in the cast?

Legion actor Hamish Linklater stars as Father Paul, while Friday Night Lights’ Zach Gilford will play the ‘disgraced young man’.

As well as these two leads, Flanagan is bringing back several cast members from his previous smash hits, Haunting Of Hill House and Haunting Of Bly Manor.

This includes Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli and Henry Thomas, who will all be residents of Crockett Island.

Annabeth Gish, last seen in Hill House, is also back into the fold.

Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan and Michael Trucco complete the cast.

The all-star cast will leave you reeling (Credit: Netflix)

When is Midnight Mass released?

The full, seven-episode season drops in one go on September 24th.

It has also been confirmed that, like Flanagan’s previous work, this will be a limited series – so will be a fully complete story.

Both The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting Of Bly Manor are also available on Netflix.

However, that’s if you can handle the scares…

Midnight Mass launches September 24th on Netflix.

