Michelle Keegan has been seen running over an unknown man while filming the new series of Sky One comedy Brassic.

The former Coronation Street star, 33, will appear in the third series of the hit show when it airs later on in the year.

But as new spoiler images from the set show, there are dramatic scenes afoot!

Michelle as Erin in Brassic (Credit: Sky One)

What was Michelle Keegan doing in the new Brassic pictures?

Michelle returns as feisty Erin in the series.

Braving the cold in a leopard-print miniskirt and knee-high boots, Michelle was pictured in The Sun behind the wheel of a car.

In earlier production images from the set, she was seen stealing a set of car keys from a drunken man.

In the new snaps, however, Michelle is now seen inside the car, running over the unknown man, who is dramatically tossed into the air.

Sitting behind a smashed windscreen, Michelle’s character Erin looks shocked and shaken.

Michelle has dramatic storylines coming up (Credit: Sky One)

After the smash – in which the stuntman was seen laying motionless in the middle of the road – Erin is comforted by a pal.

The funniest programme I’ve seen in ages. Can’t wait for series three.

But their reactions said it all.

What just happened and what had she done?

What’s going to happen in series three?

Earlier in January, Sky released a first-look trailer for the new series.

Sky said Erin and her gang of pals – who are known to get into scrapes and failed money-making schemes – are thrown deeper into chaos in the new batch of episodes.

Crime lord McCann is breathing down their necks.

Sky is also promising bulls, snakes, kidnappings, betrayal and even a full-size horse in this new series.

One fan of the show posted on Instagram and said: “Can’t wait for series three!”

“The funniest programme I’ve seen in ages,” said another. “Can’t wait for series three.”

However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing on the shoot.

Production was halted when Michelle reportedly had to self-isolate for two weeks.

