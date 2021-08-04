Michelle Heaton has opened up on the devastating impact her alcohol addiction had on her health and marriage.

The Liberty X singer, 42, was even told she had “days to live” by doctors before seeking help.

Appearing on Loose Women today (August 4), Michelle shared her struggles after eventually attending The Priory.

Michelle Heaton bravely opened up about her addiction on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What did Michelle Heaton say?

Michelle joined Loose Women’s Kaye Adams, Frankie Bridge, Brenda Edwards and Janet Street-Porter.

Opening up about her addiction, she said: “It got a hold of me really badly about a year and a half ago.

“My husband and friends tried an intervention to get me to rehab. Three months ago I was on deaths door, I was given a couple of days [to live].

The last three years I’ve never had a day off alcohol

“I was so ill I had lost so much weight, my skin was translucent, my belly was swollen and hard. I was sick so I could drink more. I’d feel happy so I could drink more. It controlled everything I did.”

Michelle further went on to reveal how her addiction affected her health.

She continued: “The last three years I’ve never had a day off alcohol, a drink or some sort, last September I was in hospital with a failed pancreas and liver disease.

Michelle revealed her skin became ‘translucent’ (Credit: ITV)

‘I would die but I still didn’t stop’

“It wasn’t looking good, even then I couldn’t stop. I was told if I continued I would die but I still didn’t stop. Nothing mattered, my skin, I could see my veins, my skin was itchy, I was scrathed with scars.”

Michelle also admitted her hair may never grow back after becoming so short.

Despite her struggles, the singer said her husband, Hugh Hanley, has been her rock.

In addition, Michelle shared: “This is the ultimate challenge, any partner who is witnessing their loved one suffering an addiction, they’re suffering so much. People forget about that. He’s been through so much pain.

“I tried to push him away because I felt so guilty that I was dragging him and the kids down, but obviously I didn’t want him to go.”

Michelle, who is a mum to Faith, nine, and AJ, seven, checked into rehab back in April.

How did ITV viewers react?

Meanwhile, Loose Women viewers were shocked by Michelle’s story.

One said: “Michelle Heaton talking about her alcohol addiction so candidly was so powerful and brave. Anyone struggling with addiction watch this interview.”

A second wrote: “Having seen an amazing set from Liberty X last weekend it’s a shock to hear Michelle Heaton talk about her alcoholism on Loose Women. Thankfully it’s all looking up for her now.”

In addition, a third added: “This is actually so sad. Well done to Michelle Heaton to facing up to her addiction and for being clean and sober for 100 days.”

A fourth penned: “I would normally have some reservations about ‘celebrities’ baring their soul about their addictions, but watching this Michelle Heaton interview, it’s clear what a dreadful state she was in and how far she has come.

“I wish her all the best for each day that comes.”

