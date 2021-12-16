Michelle Heaton admits she’s ‘nervous’ as she prepares for first sober Christmas

Michelle Heaton has confessed that she is nervous about experiencing her first sober Christmas.

The Liberty X star has always been very open about her battle with alcoholism.

In April 2021, Michelle entered rehab after confessing that she had developed a problem during the national lockdown.

Ever since then she has kept her fans up to date with her journey on social media, and hasn’t been shy about sharing the details.

Michelle Heaton appeared on Lorraine to share her excitement for Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Michelle Heaton celebrates ‘100 days clean and sober’ with shocking before and after pictures

Michelle Heaton on her first sober Christmas

During an appearance on Lorraine, Michelle shared her fears about the upcoming festive season.

Now getting on for a year sober, the star said that she’s got mixed emotions about not drinking for the first time while celebrating.

Singer Michelle said: “I’m almost eight months sober and I’m coming into celebrating Christmas for the first time without an alcoholic drink in my hand.

The last eight months have been a real journey of sobriety

“I’m really excited and a little bit nervous. I’m really excited to understand how others keep the joy in their lives without alcohol this year.”

She continued: “The last eight months have been a real journey of sobriety, but I’m so happy I can’t even explain how joyful I feel. I couldn’t get to eight hours without picking up the drink towards the end, and here I am almost eight months clean and sober.

“It’s dangerous because alcohol isn’t always that glamorous. From my perspective, I had to reach my rock bottom to ask for help.”

Michelle entered rehab earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle remembered: “I was so unkind to people and myself, but now I’m sober I have that second chance.

“That small change can make all the difference, make this Christmas count,” she added.

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Loose Women earlier this year, she revealed the full extent of her addiction issues.

Read more: Loose Women: Michelle Heaton told she ‘would die’ by doctors at height of alcohol addiction

“I was told if I continued I would die but I still didn’t stop,” she said.

“And I was so ill I had lost so much weight, my skin was translucent, my belly was swollen and hard.

“I was sick so I could drink more. I’d feel happy so I could drink more. It controlled everything I did.”