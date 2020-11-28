Holly Willoughby fancies a go on Michael McIntyre's new show
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel: Holly Willoughby admits she might up for new celebrity game show

Holly says she will be watching comedian's new series

By Robert Leigh
Michael McIntyre‘s The Wheel has already picked up one celebrity fan before the airing of its first episode: Holly Willoughby.

The This Morning host gave the comedian’s new game show her backing this afternoon (Saturday, November 28). The Wheel is also executive produced by her husband, Dan Baldwin.

The BBC One series kicks off this evening and will feature seven famous faces as they compete against one another.

Michael has promised The Wheel will put spinning celebrity experts to the test.

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel with Biggins
The Wheel starts this weekend (Credit: BBC/Gary Moyes)

Those celebs will guide three contestants as they hope to answer their way to a fortune.

But should any of the well known guests get a question wrong, they will be thrown off The Wheel. And so the route to a life-changing cash prize will all depend on the spin of The Wheel.

Can’t wait. Saturday night is game show night.

A trailer shows the likes of Mel B, Richard Madeley and Ainsley Harriott will all be part of the show.

Gok Wan, Love Island’s Maura Higgins and Dermot O’Leary are also part of the celebrity line-up.

Holly Willoughby
Holly’s husband is an executive producer on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel (Credit: Splash News)

And it seems Holly is also up for the opportunity to join the ‘Saturday night revolution’, too.

She expressed she might be keen to have a go as she plugged the series on her Instagram.

What Holly said about taking part in The Wheel

Holly told her 6.9 million Insta followers: “Can’t wait to watch @hungrybearmedia new show The Wheel tonight, hosted by the brilliant Michael McIntyre…

“He’s literally reinvented the Wheel… TheWheel starts tonight on @bbc 1 at 8:30PM.”

Holly then signalled she could make an appearance in the future herself while responding to a comment on her post.

“Are you going to have a go, Holly?” a fan enquired.

“I might do…” she replied.

Several fans showed their approval for this potential booking by giving Holly’s reply a ‘Like’.

And another excited fan added: “Yes Holly, get on The Wheel!”

Other commenters indicated they would be tuning in for The Wheel’s debut.

“Yesssss! Can’t wait. Saturday night is game show night,” remarked one person.

“Can’t wait to see it, Micheal McIntyre is so funny,” remarked another.

And a third contributed: “That’s tonight TV sorted. Hope to see you on it soon, Holly!”

– Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel airs on BBC One tonight, Saturday 28 November, at 8.30pm

